Linda Ikeji Blogger's sister weds Ogbonna Kanu in Lagos

Laura Ikeji and Ogbonna Kanu tie the knot today, January 19, 2017.

Laura Ikeji, younger sister to popular blogger, Linda, marries Ogbonna Kanu, younger brother to Nigerian football legend, Nwakwo.

Laura and Ogbonna tied the knot today at the Ikoyi registry in Lagos, as their closest family and friends gather to celebrate the union with the couple.

Linda, the bride's sister who was [of course] at the ceremony shares pictures from the ceremony and a congratulatory message which reads "My amazing younger sister, Laura Ikeji, got married at the Ikoyi Registry this morning Jan. 19th to her man, Ogbonna Kanu, who is the younger brother of legendary footballer Kanu Nwankwo.

"She's now officially Mrs Laura Kanu... congrats to my darling sister!"

The couple got engaged on December 16, 2016, and it remains to be seen if there will be a subsequent traditional and church wedding.

Whatever happens though, Laura's title has changed, because as her elder sister puts it, she is now "Mrs Laura Ikeji Kanu!"

Happy married life to Ogbonna and Laura from Pulse Weddings.