JOSE 2016 :  Jojo, Ose marry in a charming, colourful ceremony

JOSE 2016 Jojo, Ose marry in a charming, colourful ceremony

Josephine Okulaja and her groom, Ose took their wedding vows in a glamorous Lagos party on December 29th, 2016.

Jojo and Ose's wedding was a magical blend of respledence, family values, contemporary poshness and true happiness.

The ceremony took place at Lateef Jakande Road, Agidigbi, Lagos and family, friends, colleagues, and well wishers were there to share in the couple's joy.

From the moment the couple came down the aisle with multiple dancesteps, and took their seat at an end of the room bathed in orange lights, it was obvious that that the ceremony would be lit and it essentially did not disappoint.

play The bride, Jojo Okulaja looks on with an easy smile as the wedding ceremony continues... #JOSE2016 (Seye Kuyinnu)

 

The bride, a social media manager with Pulse.ng was all shades of modest, unforced allure in her floor-length sleeveless bridal dress which had a spatter of sparkling ornamental material here and there, adding to the beauty of the cherubic smiles she flashed all afternoon.

ALSO READ: Jojo and Ose’s pre-wedding pictures are perfect for their love story

 

The handsome, energetic IT manager groom had on a tux, shirt and tie in elegant shades of black and white.

Jojo and Ose have known each together since 2010, and though their relationship started slowly, it has blazed brightly up till this moment of eternal significance in their lives.

From Pulse Weddings, we wish Jojo and Ose, nothing but ceaseless peace, ease and bliss in their marriage.

