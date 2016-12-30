JOSE 2016 :  Jojo, Ose marry in a charming, colourful ceremony

Jojo and Ose's wedding was a magical blend of respledence, family values, contemporary poshness and true happiness.

The ceremony took place at Lateef Jakande Road, Agidigbi, Lagos and family, friends, colleagues, and well wishers were there to share in the couple's joy.

From the moment the couple came down the aisle with multiple dancesteps, and took their seat at an end of the room bathed in orange lights, it was obvious that that the ceremony would be lit and it essentially did not disappoint.

The bride, a social media manager with Pulse.ng was all shades of modest, unforced allure in her floor-length sleeveless bridal dress which had a spatter of sparkling ornamental material here and there, adding to the beauty of the cherubic smiles she flashed all afternoon.

Jojo and Ose make a joyful entrance down the aisle at their Dec. 29 wedding... the groom is a far better dancer https://t.co/RasIHmXbJi — First Dodo Addict (@MacShayn) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

The handsome, energetic IT manager groom had on a tux, shirt and tie in elegant shades of black and white.

Jojo and Ose have known each together since 2010, and though their relationship started slowly, it has blazed brightly up till this moment of eternal significance in their lives.

From Pulse Weddings, we wish Jojo and Ose, nothing but ceaseless peace, ease and bliss in their marriage.