Isaac Geralds :  Project Fame alumnus marries in Lagos, December 30th, 2016

Singer Isaac Geralds takes the magical leap into marriage with Ewaoluwa Itodo in a Lagos ceremony today, December 30, 2016.

The couple looked just lovely as they both chose white outfits for the ceremony. The bride in a beautiful dress and the groom, a tux and black bow tie.

Earlier on, the couple had had their traditional wedding, and that too was a beautiful event.

Isaac proposed to Ewaoluwa on stage during his show Isaac Geralds Experience 2 show at Hard Rock Cafe in August and of course she said yes, leading them on to this amazing stage of their relationship as a couple.

On this same day, December 30, 2016, OAP Stephanie Coker and Daniel Aderinokun hold their charming traditional wedding ceremony in Lagos.

With love from Pulse Weddings, all the best to both couples!