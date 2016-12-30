Isaac Geralds :  Project Fame alumnus marries in Lagos, December 30th, 2016

Home > Weddings >

Isaac Geralds and Ewaoluwa Enah Itodo marry in a magical ceremony in Lagos just before the year 2016 comes to an end.

(Chyder5 Photography)

Singer Isaac Geralds takes the magical leap into marriage with Ewaoluwa Itodo in a Lagos ceremony today, December 30, 2016.

The couple looked just lovely as they both chose white outfits for the ceremony. The bride in a beautiful dress and the groom, a tux and black bow tie.

play Isaac Geralds and Ewaoluwa, his bride sealing their marriage with a kiss before God and man... (Chyder5 Photography)
play Isaac looks so princely and Ewa is totally gorgeous in the native attire she wore for her traditional wedding ceremony (Chyder5 Photography)

 

Earlier on, the couple had had their traditional wedding, and that too was a beautiful event.

Isaac proposed to Ewaoluwa on stage during his show Isaac Geralds Experience 2  show at Hard Rock Cafe in August and of course she said yes, leading them on to this amazing stage of their relationship as a couple.

play Isaac Geralds proposal in August (IG)

On this same day, December 30, 2016, OAP Stephanie Coker and Daniel Aderinokun hold their charming traditional wedding ceremony in Lagos.

With love from Pulse Weddings, all the best to both couples!

