Isaac Geralds :  Project Fame alumnus marries in Lagos, December 30th, 2016

Isaac Geralds and Ewaoluwa Enah Itodo marry in a magical ceremony in Lagos just before the year 2016 comes to an end.
The couple looked just lovely as they both chose white outfits for the ceremony. The bride in a beautiful dress and the groom, a tux and black bow tie.
Earlier on, the couple had had their traditional wedding, and that too was a beautiful event.
ALSO READ: Comedian Omo Baba marries sweetheart of 6 years in Ibadan
Isaac proposed to Ewaoluwa on stage during his show Isaac Geralds Experience 2 show at Hard Rock Cafe in August and of course she said yes, leading them on to this amazing stage of their relationship as a couple.
On this same day, December 30, 2016, OAP Stephanie Coker and Daniel Aderinokun hold their charming traditional wedding ceremony in Lagos.
With love from Pulse Weddings, all the best to both couples!
Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.