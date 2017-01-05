Superhuman Moment 2-yr-old saves twin from fallen dresser [Video]

  • Published:

2-year-old twin shows supernatural strength and rescues brother from fallen dresser.

We all have our moments of supernatural strength but this toddler takes things to a whole new level.

A two-year-old was recorded on camera saving his twin brother after a dresser falls on him.

The toddler refused to give up on his trapped twin, helping him slide out from underneath the dresser.

Their parents were upstairs at the time of the incident and only found out about it after watching the security footage.

The video clip shows the toddler pushing the dresser with all his might off his brother who is trapped underneath.

As any rational parent would, the parents were worried about sharing the harrowing incident on social media but finally decided to because they thought it was something most parents overlook.

Writing on a Facebook post, the father of the boys wrote,

"I've been a little hesitant to post this. But I feel it's not only to bring awareness, but it is also incredible. We are so grateful for the bond that these twin brothers share. We know Bowdy was not alone in moving the dresser off of Brock. And feel blessed that he is ok. Please make sure all your dressers are bolted and secured to the wall. Please share."

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

