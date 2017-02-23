Daddy Goals This 2-year old kid abandoned his school race just to hug his dad

A 2-year old kid in Lagos who was racing in school, but instead abandoned the race to hug his daddy is giving the Internet the feels.

You know Imoh Umoren? The guy who directed The Happyness Limited?

The Happyness Limited (2016) Trailer https://t.co/AfQpLH7akH — Imoh Umoren (@ImohUmoren) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Well, we're not here to talk about his movies or several commercials, we're here to talk about his best friend, Imoh Umoren II. Yup, his son.

Best Friends. Imoh & Imoh https://t.co/PfUeMgD8vT — Imoh Umoren (@ImohUmoren) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Father and son were having a good time together at Imoh II's Inter-house Sports competition. Imoh was going to run a race.

On your marks.

Set.

Go.

Imoh's race began, and daddy cheered. Imoh II seemed like he was headed for a top finish, then he saw daddy, and in those moments of choosing between daddy and the race, he chose daddy.

Imoh II abandoned the race just so he could go hug his daddy. Daddy hugged back, but then daddy told him to go continue the race. He still went on to finish the race, and finish 4th.

My son finished 4th in the race because instead of running across the finish line he ran to hug me. Ah well won my… https://t.co/9lslJpVSUO — Imoh Umoren (@ImohUmoren) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Talk about potential.

Imoh had a second event, and he still managed to finish 3rd!

Came 3rd in the second event. We move lol https://t.co/XUqJg5gNEn — Imoh Umoren (@ImohUmoren) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

When asked what happened, he said;

“It was his first race, but we had been rehearsing all week in the front yard. Imoh had a strong start, but it sort of fell apart when he spotted me taking a picture of him and came to hug me,”

“I think part of it may be that he always ran into my arms while we were doing our little training at home,” he added. “But he’s a bit of a hugger, and maybe to him, that is a natural ending to a race: run into daddy’s arms.”

In that moment, I was telling him to stop, but he couldn’t figure out why he had to. He ran towards me giggling, so I had to explain to him he had to get to the finish line. I don’t think he realized it was a competition!”

Imoh Umoren is Daddy Goals.

“I’m just really lucky to have him. One time I was trying to teach him numbers, and he was struggling a bit with it. When he saw I was slightly disappointed, he said ‘I’m sorry’ and gave me a hug. I mean, I cried a little because he earnestly gives everything his best effort.”

“He’s a pretty smart kid for his age and can sense when you’re having a bad day and literally come and kiss you and offer you water. I’m trying to raise him to be a good man because in a crumbling world we need some sunlight.”