Arik Air This video is proof that people have had enough of airline's drama

Angry passengers held the staff of Arik airlines hostage when they got frustrated over the airline’s poor services.

Arik has a reputation in Nigeria, and most of it is bad. From missing iPads, to delayed flight, Arik is probably the most cussed out airline in Nigeria.

i can bet it's arik https://t.co/ePTItV1tUl — Number 9 (@Dominik_l) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Arik is now so synonymous with delay that it’s easy to hear stuff like;

“Guy, why are you behaving like Arik like this?”

But you see, it looks like Nigerians have had enough. After a 10-hour flight delay at the airport on Wednesday the 4th of January, Arik customers had a special New Year’s gift for the staff.

While one of the senior staff was trying to sneak out with his bag, he didn’t believe what descended on him, or rather, who.

So @lindaikeji @cchukudebelu @BTBreakingTimes @strictlylowkey Behold an arik manager fighting passengers at La… https://t.co/VIfSe2VKNP — Graham of H.N.C (@graham_TeleNoza) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

He didn’t see that coming. We tried to reach Arik for a statement, but there was no response at the time of filing this report.

But the passengers are not the only ones suffering at the hands of Arik management.

According to Sahara Reporters, the staff of Arik haven’t been paid their salary arrears for over two months.

An employee of the airline said:

“We all expected them to pay us at least in December so that we could use our money for the new year celebration, but they failed again. As it is, no one knows when the salaries arrears would be paid to workers because they have refused to communicate to us. We are just working without pay. Everyone is tired and we are depending on the unions and NCAA to intervene once again.”

This begs the question, who will save Nigerians from Arik?