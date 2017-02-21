Speed Limit Device FRSC records noticeable decrease in crashes on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

Barley three weeks into the enforcement of the speed limit device, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says it has recorded a noticeable decrease in crash rates on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

The FRSC Sagamu Unit Commander, Malam Mohammed Abdullahi, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Sagamu, Ogun, on Tuesday.

The FRSC gave motorists, especially commercial vehicles and fleet operators, up to Feb. 1 to comply with the directive.

Abdullahi told NAN that since the enforcement began, the expressway ‘notorious’ for its high traffic volume and fatalities had recorded a significant reduction in crashes.

He noted that majority of the crashes hitherto recorded, especially on the completed and smooth portions of the road were speed-related.

The Assistant Corps Commandant attributed the sharp decline in crash rates to the compliance of commercial vehicles to the installation of the “speed limit” devices.

Abdullahi said that if maintained, then the FRSC would be able to attain its 2017 “Corporate Strategic Goals” of reducing traffic crashes and fatalities along the corridor by 15 per cent and 25 per cent, respectively.

“It is a well known fact that the human factor in relation to speeding, accounted for 50 per cent of road crashes in the country.

“Crashes involving commercial vehicles and trucks had always been prevalent but now we are seeing a decline as motorists begin to comply on the speed limiter policy.

“Since the enforcement began on our roads on Feb.1, we have seen enthusiasm on the side of the drivers to adjust accordingly with the speed limiter policy.

“I will like to commend Nigerians for their capacity to adhere to regulations when postulated.

“It’s a scheme that everyone should embrace because of the other benefits of having the speed limiter installed.

“It is one of the best decisions embarked upon by the FRSC to ensure safer roads in the nation by reducing crashes to the barest minimum,” he said.

Abdullahi said that efforts were on ground to expand the speed limiter policy to capture private vehicles in view of the advantages of the device.

He tasked private vehicle owners to be proactive and get the device installed for their own safety and for the benefit of their vehicles.

“It is advisable that everyone obtains the speed limit devices. It is just an attempt to take away the human control of speed and transfer to the machine.

“With the speed limiter, you will not be able to exceed the approved calibrated speed cap of a 100km/h, placing a stone on the pedal would make no difference.

“For now, the enforcement is only on the commercial vehicles and that’s simply because commercial vehicles have capacity to carry more passengers than the private ones,” Abdullahi said.

He further warned that any vehicle impounded for violating the speed limiter policy would pay a fine of N3,000 and such vehicles would only be released upon installation of the device.

While calling for collaboration from stakeholders for effective traffic management, the FRSC boss assured that the corps would continue to educate motorists on the benefit of safe driving for all road users.

“Speed thrills but also kills. A man who is doing 130km/h will not arrive much earlier than one who is doing 100km/h with a lower risk to crash ratio.

“For a motorist, the more speed you do, the longer is your braking distance and the shorter is your reaction time so why the speed in the first instance?

“Even at a speed of a 100km/h, a motorist is still doing a distance of about 28m/sec which is still a good distance in correlation to speed,” he said.

Abdullahi said the FRSC was determined in achieving drastic reduction in road crashes in the country to meet with the United Nations ‘Decade of Action’ for road safety running through 2011-2020.