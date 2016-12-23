Home > Pulse Traffic >

In Anambra :  Road accident claims 5 lives

In Anambra Road accident claims 5 lives

The bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the Enugu-Ukwu General Hospital mortuary.

  • Published:
Car crash. play

Car crash.

(premiumtimesng)

Christmas NSCDC advises Nigerians to be security conscious
Christmas FRSC deploys 142 personnel to monitor East-West road, others
Christmas FRSC urges drivers to be conscious during festive period
In China 58,000 people died on roads in 2015 - report
Kemi Adeosun Boycotters of duty payment won't get VIN registration - Finance Minister
Christmas FRSC tasks motorists against overloading, speeding in Edo
FRSC Corps reduces emergency clinic response in road corridors in S/East
In Ogun FRSC begins 24-hour special patrol of Lagos/Ibadan Expressway

Five passengers of an Onitsha bound commercial vehicle on Friday lost their lives when the Toyota Previa vehicle they were travelling with collided with a truck near Abba junction in Anambra, on the Enugu- Onitsha expressway.

Mr Sunday Ajayi, the state Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), confirmed the deaths in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Ajayi, who said four adults and a child lost their lives in the unfortunate incident, noted that the accident occurred around 6.19 a.m. on Friday, blaming it on route violation by the truck driver.

“We were there to rescue the victims of the accident where five souls were lost.

“From the information I have with me, I learnt that the truck was taking one-way and because of that, they had head-on-collision and five people were killed instantly.

“We have six people involved in the accident which meant that only the driver of the truck is alive.

“It is wrong to take one – way on the highways; it is dangerous and may lead to death.

“We advise people not to lay too much claims on their rights. They should be conscious while driving on the road. If someone is doing wrong on the road, they should avoid such driver to stay alive.

“The law will surely catch up with whoever does the wrong thing on the road,” he said.

Ajayi said the bodies of the deceased had been deposited at the Enugu-Ukwu General Hospital mortuary.

An eyewitness, who said the commercial vehicle took off from Enugu, also blamed the truck which was heading towards Awka for the accident.

The source appealed to FRSC to sensitise and enlighten commuters on the need to always utilise their routes to avoid such fatal accidents.

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Kemi Adeosun Boycotters of duty payment won't get VIN registration -...bullet
2 Lagos State Traffic Management Authority Permanent Secretary...bullet
3 Christmas FRSC deploys 142 personnel to monitor East-West road, othersbullet

Pulse Traffic

NSCDC officers
Christmas NSCDC advises Nigerians to be security conscious
Christmas FRSC urges drivers to be conscious during festive period
Chinese roads saw 58,000 deaths in more than 180,000 traffic accidents in 2015, authorities say
In China 58,000 people died on roads in 2015 - report
FRSC
Christmas FRSC tasks motorists against overloading, speeding in Edo