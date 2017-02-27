Akinwunmi Ambode Governor's approach gets Lagos off world’s worst 15 cities with traffic issues

Ambode has been praised for taking Lagos state off the list of worst 15 cities with traffic issues in the world.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Governor Akinwunmi Ambode. play

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode.

(Team Plus)

Akinwunmi Ambode Adams Oshiomhole says Lagos governor has greatly reduced traffic
Road Safety Governor Ambode finds new way to stop pedestrians from crossing express
Road Safety 'Use pedestrian bridges and stop risking your lives by crossing the express', Governor Ambode says
Traffic Management Lagos state government to reduce jams with new lay-by
Traffic Decongestion 'We've resolved to construct a flyover bridge in Pen Cinema', Governor Ambode says
Road Safety Governor Ambode urges motorists to obey all traffic rules
Traffic Gridlock Lagos state government finds solution to daily challenge
Akinwunmi Ambode Lagos governor urges motorists to obey traffic lights
Traffic Management Lagos state government reveals plans to stop holdups along Lekki-Epe Expressway
FRSC 'We urge motorists to exercise patience on highways', agency says

For years, Lagos state, Africa’s largest mega-city, has been regarded as one of the worst places in the world when it comes to traffic congestion.

However, a new report from the World Traffic Index 2017 is saying otherwise, PM News Nigeria reports.

According to the report, Lagos is no longer a part of the world’s worst cities with traffic issues.

Lagos state is no longer one of the world's worst cities with traffic issues play

Lagos state is no longer one of the world's worst cities with traffic issues

(gov)

 

Thus, the Lagos Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Steve Ayorinde, has commended Governor Akinwunmi Ambode for this new development.

He praised the governor for holding the 2015 traffic summit, saying that "the summit has indeed provided insight into the root causes of the state’s traffic congestion.”

The commissioner also appreciated Ambode for introducing lay-bys and slip roads “to knotty areas; removed roundabouts along Lekki Epe expressway and replaced them with signalised lights.”

Lagos state is no longer one of the world's worst cities with traffic issues play

Lagos state is no longer one of the world's worst cities with traffic issues

(naji)

 

ALSO READ: Adams Oshiomhole says Lagos governor has greatly reduced traffic

In the report, there was 15% increase in traffic congestion between 2015 and 2016 in Africa; North America had 5%, Europe, 9%, Asia & Oceania, 12% while South America had 7%.

According to the survey, the top five most congested cities in the world are Mexico City in Mexico, Bangkok in Thailand with 61% in extra travel time, Jakarta in Indonesia with 58%, Chongqing in China with 52% and Bucharest in Romania with 50%.

In Mexico city, drivers spend 66% extra travel time in traffic during the day and up to 101% in the evening.

Other cities with terrible traffic issues are Rio de Janeiro in Brazil, 47%, Beijing in China, 46%, Los Angeles in the US, 45%, Moscow in Russia, 44%, Santiago in Chile, 43%, Buenos Aires in Brazil, 42%, St. Petersburg in Russia, 41%, 40% in both Salvador in El Salvador and London in the UK.

Lagos state is no longer one of the world's worst cities with traffic issues play

Lagos state is no longer one of the world's worst cities with traffic issues

(guardian)

 

The survey for the traffic congestion report, issued by TomTom, a global leader in traffic management, navigation and mapping products, was carried out in 360 cities, across 48 countries.

Do you agree with this survey?

More

Traffic Summit See issues discussed at first ever conference in Lagos state

Author

Inemesit Udodiong

Inemesit Udodiong is an Associate Content Writer at Pulse. A graduate who holds a degree in English and an unofficial one in human dynamics and psychology. Inem is obsessed with writing, music ,books,movies and sneakers . Reach her via email: inemudodiong@gmail.com

Top 3

1 FRSC 22 functions of popular safety agencybullet
2 Road Safety Tips 10 easy ways to avoid accidents!bullet
3 Traffic Management 'Stop causing holdups', Officer tells commercial...bullet

Pulse Traffic

Speed limiter
Speed limiter Edo NURTW says device too costly for them
Lagos state trains bus conductors
In Lagos State govt. trains bus conductors to embrace traffic laws
Speed limiter
Speed Limit Device FRSC records noticeable decrease in crashes on Lagos-Ibadan expressway
Avoid accidents with these tips
Traffic Tip of the Week 5 simple ways to prevent accidents