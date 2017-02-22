WAMAS Call for applications now open for second edition of award

The West Africa Mobile Awards (WAMAS), the industry awards that celebrate the best in mobile and technology across West Africa, are now accepting entries for their 2017 edition.

Following the success of the inaugural WAMAS, celebrated last year in Lagos, the awards will once again strive to identify, recognise and celebrate the individuals and companies that are the driving force of the region’s mobile ecosystem.

Applications are now open across 12 categories and finalists will enjoy global industry recognition, invaluable networking opportunities and global publicity, says the organisers.

New for 2017, shortlisted finalists will be showcased during day two of Mobile West Africa, providing a platform and exposure for successful entries. Winners will also receive a wide range of benefits and advisory services to help drive their businesses forward.

The event is supported by BBM, Wimbart, Kasi Insights, DressMeOutlet, Mobile West Africa (MWA) and AppsAfrica.

The awards gala will take place at Rooftop in Lagos in front of a packed audience of industry peers, respected judges, sponsors, media and partners for an evening of celebration and networking.

WAMAS co-founder Matthew Dawes commented: “After the staggering number of entries we had in 2016 and the progress that the industry is making we cannot wait for this year’s entries to come flooding in. I think the free to enter model and completely independent ethos behind the awards really hit home last year. All it takes is a few minutes and the next thing you know you and your company could be on stage picking up an award. What’s not to like about that?”

The judging panel that includes industry leaders, independent journalists, analysts, academics and VCs will assess all entries. The process will be completely comprehensive, exhaustive and systematic, meaning that the awards and the processes surrounding them are fully transparent.

The deadline for entries is 31 st March and the West Africa Mobile Award Winners 2017 will be revealed over cocktails and canapés at the awards ceremony on 18 th May in Lagos, Nigeria.

To enter or reserve your tickets please visit http://wamas.com.ng/.