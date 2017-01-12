Not too long ago, President Barack Obama joked about hoping for a job at Spotify when he leaves the White House.

And it looks like the Swedish music streaming service is happy to oblige him after it posted a vacancy on its careers page for a vacancy for "President of Playlists."

The job vacancy says interested applicants should have "at least eight years' experience running a highly regarded nation". The ad also asks for "a friendly and warm attitude, and a Nobel Peace Prize".

Spotify CEO Daniel Ek told the US president about the vacancy on Twitter saying, "I heard you were interested in a role at Spotify. Have you seen this one?" before linking to the ad.

Although the vacancy ad does not name Barack Obama, it uses a lot of his most famous buzzwords, saying Spotify is "full of hope, and always open to change".

The part about what the President of Playlists will do says the selected candidate will identify new playlist ideas, "from a playlist for shooting hoops with your friends, to the perfect warm up playlist for addressing the nation about health care legislation that bears your name".

"Ever had Kendrick Lamar play at your birthday bash?" the ad asks - "We'd love to hear about it!"

Kendrick had performed at Obama's 55th birthday, and the president has refferred to him as his favourite rapper several times.

Obama has been sharing his favorite music via Spotify playlists since 2015 (some of them have included tracks from Nina Simone and Bob Marley).