Tech Jara Someone created a map of free airport Wi-Fi passwords around the world

Anil Polat, a computer science engineer and travel blogger, gets the struggle of being in an airport without free Wi-Fi, so he created an interactive map.

  • Published:
The airport Wi-Fi password map play

The airport Wi-Fi password map.

(Mashable)

That time you spend at the airport before getting on the plane can be a drag.

But travelling just got a lot less boring thanks to an airport Wi-Fi map a travel blogger just came up with.

Accessing a Wi-Fi hotspot in Cuba. play

Accessing a Wi-Fi hotspot in Cuba.

(Harrison Jacobs/Business Insider)

 

Anil Polat, a computer science engineer and travel blogger, gets the struggle of being in an airport without free Wi-Fi, so he created an interactive map so airport users can easily find Wi-Fi passwords.

ALSO READ: Wifi.com.ng provides free internet access in Lagos, Abuja orientation camps

Polat updates the map regularly and it includes the Wi-Fi passwords and locations of several airports across the world.

Once you click on an airport, you will receive specific directions on where to sit to get the best access to the Wi-Fi connection, as well as instructions for putting in the password.

The free public WiFi provision will be a huge boost to an already rapidly growing Kenya ICT industry. play

The free public WiFi provision will be a huge boost to an already rapidly growing Kenya ICT industry.

(techcabal)

 

With this handy map, you can say goodbye (for the most part) to those annoying data roaming charges and sketchy hot-spot connections.

Little Cabs Uber's Kenyan rival is bringing the battle to Nigerian roads

Folarin Okunola

