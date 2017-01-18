That time you spend at the airport before getting on the plane can be a drag.

But travelling just got a lot less boring thanks to an airport Wi-Fi map a travel blogger just came up with.

Anil Polat, a computer science engineer and travel blogger, gets the struggle of being in an airport without free Wi-Fi, so he created an interactive map so airport users can easily find Wi-Fi passwords.

Polat updates the map regularly and it includes the Wi-Fi passwords and locations of several airports across the world.

Once you click on an airport, you will receive specific directions on where to sit to get the best access to the Wi-Fi connection, as well as instructions for putting in the password.

With this handy map, you can say goodbye (for the most part) to those annoying data roaming charges and sketchy hot-spot connections.