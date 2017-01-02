Phone Tips 8 things you never knew you could do on your android device

Here are a few things you may not know you can do on your Android device.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Tech Tips 7 things to look out for in a smartphone
NITDA Agency to lead e-learning efforts at the Nigerian French Village
Microsoft Nigeria Tech company trains 10,000 youths on coding
In Egypt The British Council is going to invest $1.2 million in social impact startups
iPhone 7 See what happens when you feed Apple's newest phone to an alligator
Tesla Watch this car predict an accident two cars ahead before stopping
Adebayo Shittu 'ICT University will commence operations in first quarter of 2017' - Minister
In The US Humans are actually attempting to start sending messages to aliens
NIPOST Postal agency will start offering e-commerce, e-government services in 2017
Tech Tios 5 things to consider when buying a new laptop

Most people these days use devices but never get to discover or utilize a quarter of its capabilities.

That’s why I chose to show you these few things you may not know you can do on your Android device.

1. Connect a mouse with your android device

  play (How To Geek)

You can connect a mouse, a keyboard or a gamepad using an OTG cable. However, some devices don’t support OTG cables, in such cases you will have to get a Bluetooth mouse and connect like you’ll connect to a Bluetooth headset.

2. Create a recycle bin on your phone like a computer

  play (Prophet Hacker)

 

By downloading the Dumpster app from the play store and setting it up accordingly, you can recover files that you delete like you would from a computer recycle bin.

3. Turn off the music while you are asleep

  play (www.img.wonderhowto.com)

 

A lot of us like to listen to music while trying to sleep but don’t want it to continue playing while we are asleep.

You can use the Music Off app on Android to monitor your body movement and determine when you are in deep sleep, and then it turns it off gradually.

4. Continue viewing a tab on your Google chrome that you opened on another device

  play (New Atlas)

 

You can view tabs on your phones Google chrome that you opened on another device so far you are signed in.

5. Monitor your heart rate

  play (Prophet Hacker)

 

You don’t need to see the doctor each time you want to check your heart rate. You can do it right on your phone. By simply downloading the Instant Heart Rate app, you can get this done with ease.

6. Solve difficult math problems

  play (Prophet Hacker)

 

With Myscript Calculator or Fraction Calculator apps your homework just got easier as you can solve math problems from on your phone with ease.

7. Create custom vibrations for specific contacts

  play (Guiding Tech)

 

With this, your phone may be in silent mode but you can still know who is calling you without having to bring out the phone.

All you need for this is the Contact Vibrate app.

8. Search for anything online by taking a picture of it

  play (Prophet Hacker)

 

With the Google Goggles app, you can easily search for anything online with your camera. You can also scan QR codes with it.

Writtern by Iyebiye Olawuyi

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Obalolu Davies

Obalolu Davies Obalolu is a passionate writer who believes hardwork and dedication will get you anywhere in life.

Top 3

1 Microsoft Nigeria Tech company trains 10,000 youths on codingbullet
2 iPhone 7 See what happens when you feed Apple's newest phone to an...bullet
3 EasyTaxi Jumia Nigeria CEO, Juliet Anammah, confirms death of taxi...bullet

Pulse Tech

Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami), director general, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), listening to attentively to a point being stressed by Professor Raufu Adebisi, director general, Nigeria French Language Village, who led a delegation of the Village on a courtesy visit to NITDA recently.
NITDA Agency to lead e-learning efforts at the Nigerian French Village
US tennis player Serena Williams announces engagement to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, breaking the news with a poem on her verified Reddit account
Serena Williams Tennis suprstar is engaged to Reddit Co-founder Alexis Ohanian
An Amazon Echo may have witnessed a murder and police in Bentonville, Arkansas have issued a search warrant to the company to release any data collected by the device
In US Prosecutors ask Alexa: whodunit?
British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson attends an EU foreign affairs council at the European Council in Brussels on November 14, 2016
In Egypt The British Council is going to invest $1.2 million in social impact startups