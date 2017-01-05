Nokia Tech giant partners with T-Mobile to hit ground-breaking LTE speeds up to 1Gbps

Nokia and T-Mobile have reportedly achieved LTE speeds of up to 1GBps in a demonstration using Nokia's 4.5G Pro technology.

The demonstration was conducted at the T-Mobile lab in Bellevue, Washington, and utilized various technologies currently live in T-Mobile's network including carrier aggregation, 256 QAM (Quadtrature Amplitude Modulation) and 4x4 MIMOs (Multiple Input and Multiple Output) on Nokia's commercially available radio access hardware.

With category 16 capable devices expected to launch in the early part of 2017, the 4.5G solution enables a faster network for carriers. Known LTE speeds so far have only topped out at 400Mbps.

Various reports from the US suggest that the availability of Category 16 devices will make it possible to achieve 1GBps speeds when combining all salient technologies, something the joint demonstration of Nokia's 4G Pro technology proves.

Nokia launched its 4.5G Pro and 4.9G technologies in September 2016, highlighting the Finnish company's innovations in achieving ultra-high speeds and setting up the path to 5G.

Now, operators all over the world can take advantage of these technologies to significantly enhance their data speeds and capacity for the end users - Us.