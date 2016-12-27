NIPOST :  Postal agency will start offering e-commerce, e-government services in 2017

The Federal Government announced yesterday that the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) will start providing e-commerce and e-government service from 2017.

Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu, made the disclosure saying e-commerce and e-government duties would be added to the parastatals primary mandate of letter and parcel distribution.

“ICT assists in making life better, it enables businesses to be run more efficiently and even enables governments to be run properly and more beneficially to the citizenry.

“That is why NIPOST wants to leverage on it to expand its scope of service delivery by engaging in e-commerce.

“Today in Nigeria and throughout the world, individuals have set up companies for purpose of e-commerce, NIPOST has better reputation and better logistic facilities to provide this e-commerce services," said the Minister.

“If you are in Abuja and you want to buy something in Kano, you simply go to an NIPOST facility, pay there and then the money is transmitted to the seller anywhere they are.

“NIPOST will assist in bringing those goods you have purchased to your doorstep. This will happen through NIPOST e-commerce services,” said Shittu, according to Nigeria CommunciationsWeek.

Shittu also added that NIPOST's new responsibilities will ensure that any Nigerian that needs government service will get it in time.

The minister said the new service added to NIPOST's offerings is part of the Federal Governments efforts to utilise the ailing agency optimally.