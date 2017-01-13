Naspers Tech giant leads $22 million Series C funding round for US-based FarmLogs

Other investors involved include Drive Capital, Huron River Ventures, Hyde Park Venture Partners, SV Angel and Y Combinator president Sam Altman.

South Africa-based conglomerate Naspers has led a $22 million Series C funding round for US-based FarmLogs, a startup that helps farmers manage their activities effectively, efficiently and profitably.

This round brings FarmLogs' total funding to $37 million since it launched in 2012. CEO and Co-founder Jesse Vollmar says the company has invested heavily in satellite imagery and data since it graduated from the Y Combinator accelerator program in 2012.

We analyze fields all around the U.S. all season long. We can highlight and alert farms when we see a problem developing, and send them out to examine and fix things they never would have caught on the ground. It’s all thanks to a multi-year history of performance satellite imagery,” said Vollmar.

With the new round of funding, the company is looking to start international expansion.

FarmLogs started out as an enterprise resource planning tool to help farmers move away from spreadsheets and other analogue tools with an easy to use app in 2012.

Author

