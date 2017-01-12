LinkedIn Networking site will no longer support older versions of its app from January 15, 2017

LinkedIn launched new mobile and tablet apps after Microsoft acquired it for $26.2 billion in 2016. Now it says it will no longer support older versions of its app.

  Published:
LinkedIn has over 467 million registered members, according to its website

At the end of 2016, LinkedIn got acquired by Microsoft and subsequently launched new versions of its mobile and tablet app.

Now, the company has announced that older versions of its app will no longer be supported after January 15, 2017.

LinkedIn is a good free, online platform for recruitment.

We hope that you’ll consider upgrading to our new app, which is available on the following mobile operating systems: iOS8 and higher (iPhone 5 and above) and Android Ice Cream Sandwich MR1 (4.0.3/API level 15).

Upgrading to the new app is easy - prior to January 15 you'll receive a pop-up when accessing the app that will prompt you to upgrade to the new version. After January 15 you can upgrade through either the App Store (iOS) or Google Play (Android). You can also access www.linkedin.com on your device’s web browser," the company said in a statement.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and LinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner play

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and LinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner

Microsoft acquired LinkedIn in a deal reported to be around $26.2 billion in 2016.

