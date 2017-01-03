In Kenya Regulators are worried that M-Pesa's success could disrupt the economy

No less than 25 million Kenyan's use M-Pesa and, in 2015 alone, they transacted $28 billion.

  • Published:
An employee assists a customer to set-up M-Pesa money transfer servive on his handset inside a mobile phone care centre operated by Kenyan's telecom operator Safaricom; in the central business district of Kenya's capital Nairobi, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya play An employee assists a customer to set-up M-Pesa money transfer servive on his handset inside a mobile phone care centre operated by Kenyan's telecom operator Safaricom; in the central business district of Kenya's capital Nairobi, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

WeChat China's app takes on WhatsApp in Africa
Little Cab Safaricom launches its weapon of choice on the on-demand taxi market in Kenya
Brett Goschen South Africa's MTN CFO resigns, names head of M&A
In Kenya Uber driver data helps bridge credit gap
AfricaCom 2015 See the nominees, categories for this year's Africa technology awards
In South Africa Vodacom to shut down M-Pesa platform
In Kenya Authorities proposes law for phone companies to share networks
RedCloud Software infrastructure firm joins Microsoft enterprise cloud alliance
Safaricom Kenya's telecom to launch local rival to Uber
Safaricom Mobile phone firm earnings lifted by mobile data and payment service

When mobile money service M-Pesa launched in 2007, consumers and industry players in Kenya couldn't have thought it would become so ubiquitous and entrenched in the lives of millions of Kenyans like it is today.

Because mobile money has grown to become such a phenomenon, Kenyan treasury officials, while acknowledging its important role in the economy, think the service should be regarded as a "plausible fiscal risk" to the East African country.

The officials think this, according to a QZ report, because of mobile money's growing inter-linkages with different sectors of the economy.

M-Pesa play

M-Pesa

(QZ)

 

No less than 25 million Kenyan's use M-Pesa and, in 2015 alone, they transacted $28 billion. This is equivalent to about 44% of Kenya's GDP which stands at $63.4 billion.

In 2016, the Safaricom-owned mobile money service had transacted $25 billion within the first three-quarters on the year. Globally, it is the mobile money leader as far as regular users and transactions are concerned.

All these metrics make it easy to understand the Kenyan government's apprehension. In a recently released budget report, it said, “The financial and other institutions linked to this system would be susceptible possibly amounting to the value transacted through the channel, were this risk to materialise.”

ALSO READ: Banks are taking the mobile money fight to M-Pesa

Potential consequences such as loss of deposits, loss of potential state revenue and damage to market confidence would make for a very big headache for the government who will have to compensate consumers for such losses.

For Safaricom, it doesn't want to slow down the growth of M-Pesa. “We continuously work with the Central Bank of Kenya and other regulators to test and review the systems put in place and to ensure they are of the highest global standards,” says Steve Chege, Corporate Affairs Director at Safaricom.

A customer conducts a mobile money transfer, known as M-Pesa, inside the Safaricom mobile phone care centre in the central business district of Kenya's capital Nairobi July 15, 2013. Picture taken July 15. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya play A customer conducts a mobile money transfer, known as M-Pesa, inside the Safaricom mobile phone care centre in the central business district of Kenya's capital Nairobi July 15, 2013. Picture taken July 15. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

 

Mobile money operators in Kenya have probably anticipated the government fear and have further implemented policies to manage operational risk, safeguard users' funds, and plan for business continuity, according to the QZ report.

As someone who integrates with M-Pesa, the bank systems as well as with Visa and MasterCard, my general feeling is that M-Pesa is extremely reliable,” says Agosta Liko, CEO at PesaPal, an online and mobile payments aggregator.

There is no definite direction as regards the  governments fear that an M-Pesa hack or compromise could hurt the entire Kenyan economy. Pulse Tech will keep you updated.

More

mCash The NIBSS has launched a mobile payment platform

Author

Folarin Okunola

Folarin Okunola is an Associate at Pulse. An avid reader and cook, Okunola considers himself open-minded, critical and adventurous. He also believes the society is not always right and considers the human mind more powerful than a bottle of Coke.

Top 3

1 Phone Tips 8 things you never knew you could do on your android devicebullet
2 Microsoft Nigeria Tech company trains 10,000 youths on codingbullet
3 NITDA Agency to lead e-learning efforts at the Nigerian French Villagebullet

Pulse Tech

US tennis player Serena Williams announces engagement to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, breaking the news with a poem on her verified Reddit account
Serena Williams Tennis suprstar is engaged to Reddit Co-founder Alexis Ohanian
An Amazon Echo may have witnessed a murder and police in Bentonville, Arkansas have issued a search warrant to the company to release any data collected by the device
In US Prosecutors ask Alexa: whodunit?
British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson attends an EU foreign affairs council at the European Council in Brussels on November 14, 2016
In Egypt The British Council is going to invest $1.2 million in social impact startups
Apple iPhone 7 and 7 Plus
iPhone 7 See what happens when you feed Apple's newest phone to an alligator