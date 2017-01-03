Geoffrey Onyeama 'Nigeria is going to build a digital matchmaking database to boost FDI' - Minister

Onyeama said the initiative would provide Nigerian goods and services easier access to the world market.

  • Published:
geoffrey onyeama play

Geoffrey Onyeama, Minister of Foreign Affairs

(nigerianmonitor)

Interswitch Digital payments firm has launched a church-focused payment solution
Uber Tech firm partners with Foursquare to help its drivers find locations easily
Drinks With Hiro Mashita 12 startups have been selected to pitch at TechCirlce's event
NgREN Research network secures e-book collection for Nigerian universities
Boko Haram FG to track terrorists using DNA data bank
NCC Regulator threatens sanctions against telcos over unsolicited calls, SMS
LinkedIn An hacker just posted 117 million emails, passwords from 2012 hack online
Vehicle Owner Database The FG is planning to build a smartphone-accessible car registry
Tracology Microsoft-backed startup shines at Aso Villa Demo Day
Airtel Telco's new 321 service lets you access public information for free

The Nigerian government has announced plans to establish a database that will match Nigerian businesses with potential international business partners to boost stress-free investments.

Foreign Affairs Minister Geoffrey Onyeama made the announcement on Monday in Abuja while speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), adding that the country's 119 missions abroad would serve as one-stop shops to spur information sharing and elimination of bottlenecks.

Nigerian Embassy in New York play

Nigerian Embassy in New York

(Sahara Reporters)

 

Onyeama said the initiative would provide Nigerian goods and services easier access to the world market as well as enable foreign investors have access to informed and genuine business opportunities in Nigeria.

ALSO READ: Telco's new 321 service lets you access public information for free

According to the Minister, the project is an attempt at economic diplomacy as Nigeria intensifies its efforts to promote exportation of Nigerian goods and services and enhancing the country's Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) portfolio.

It is a pet project. It is a matching making database for our Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and export promotion.

So this data base will essentially enable any Nigerian business to upload to our database that could be managed from Foreign Affairs together with the ministry of trade and investment,” he said.

Nigerian citizen collecting new biometric passport in Vienna play

Nigerian citizen collecting new biometric passport in Vienna

(Nigerian Embassy, Vienna)

 

He concluded that the project would be used to attract more FDI into the country as it would be open to foreigners and Nigerians in the diaspora who want to list services or products and find partners or opportunities in Nigeria.

More

Donald Trump Uber, Google, Facebook refuse to help President-elect build his muslim registry

Author

Folarin Okunola

Folarin Okunola is an Associate at Pulse. An avid reader and cook, Okunola considers himself open-minded, critical and adventurous. He also believes the society is not always right and considers the human mind more powerful than a bottle of Coke.

Top 3

1 Phone Tips 8 things you never knew you could do on your android devicebullet
2 In Kenya Regulators are worried that M-Pesa's success could disrupt...bullet
3 Microsoft Nigeria Tech company trains 10,000 youths on codingbullet

Pulse Tech

Oluyomi Ojo, Cofounder and CEO of Printivo
Printivo CNN profiles leading digital printing company
The Travelmate smart suitcase.
Travelmate Checkout this autonomous, robotic suitcase that can follow you around
Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami), director general, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), listening to attentively to a point being stressed by Professor Raufu Adebisi, director general, Nigeria French Language Village, who led a delegation of the Village on a courtesy visit to NITDA recently.
NITDA Agency to lead e-learning efforts at the Nigerian French Village
US tennis player Serena Williams announces engagement to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, breaking the news with a poem on her verified Reddit account
Serena Williams Tennis suprstar is engaged to Reddit Co-founder Alexis Ohanian