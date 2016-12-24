Home > Student Pulse >

UNIPORT :  Varsity expels 23 students

UNIPORT Varsity expels 23 students

The authorities of UNIPORT have announced the expulsion of 23 students for various misconducts.

No less that 23 students of the University of Port Harcourt, UNIPORT, have been expelled by the varsity's Senate for various offences.

The Registrar for the institution, Dorcas D-Otto, confirmed the expulsion in a statement obtained by Daily Post.

She noted that the affected students were found to have been engaged in various misconducts including cultism, assault on lecturers and open threat to law and order in the university.

A part of the statement read:

“Eight of the expelled students were discovered to be members of cult groups; two assaulted a female lecturer and disrupted a congress meeting; while twelve others were former presidents of faculty associations.”

In the same vein, the varsity's Senate also fingered a body known as Faculty Presidents Forum for allegedly hijacking the functions of the elected Students’ Union Executive as well as threatening the peace on campus.

The closure of the University of Port Harcourt for the Christmas and New Year holidays with effect from Thursday, December 22, was also announced in the statement.

Daily Post reports that the statement also indicated that the school would resume for the 2016-2017 Academic Session on January 3, 2017.

D-Otto also said that the decisions were agreed upon at the 426th Senate meeting of the university, which took place on Wednesday, December 21, 2016 and was chaired by the Vice Chancellor, Professor Ndowa Lalle.

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
