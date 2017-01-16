Maiduguri Bomb Blast This professor was killed by Boko Haram while he was praying

Professor Aliyu Mani was at the mosque for his morning prayers when terror struck.

Twin bomb blasts hit the mosque in the University of Maiduguri in the early hours of Monday, 16th of January.

Professor Aliyu Mani, Head of the Department of Veterinary Medicine was killed at dawn when twin bomb blasts hit a mosque on the University premises on Monday morning.

According to reports, the first blast hit at around 5.25am at a mosque in the staff quarters, just as people had gathered for morning prayers. The attacks are believed to have been carried out by teenagers.

An eyewitness spoke to Punch, saying:

“At exactly 5:25 am, while I was leaving the mosque in my neighbourhood, I heard two explosions. I rushed to the university, which is not far from my house. On entering, I saw the mosque in a mess. Three people lay dead, including a young girl, whose body was badly mutilated. Thirteen other worshippers were injured.”

While they haven't taken responsibility for the attacks, the prime suspects are Boko Haram, the terror group that has ravaged much of the Northeast for several years.

