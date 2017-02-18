Paul Lehmann Australian High Commissioner donates computers to visually impaired students

Lehmann disclosed this during a courtesy call on Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu state.

The Australian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr Paul Lehmann, on Friday donated sets of computer to students of the School for the Visually Impaired in Enugu.

Lehmann, who disclosed this during a courtesy call on Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of the state, said he was in Enugu to explore business opportunities with the business community.

The envoy said that his short stay in the city had afforded him the opportunity to appreciate the alluring landscape and immense infrastructural development in the state.

He said that the business community in his country would be encouraged to explore commercial opportunities in the state.

Lehmann said that Nigeria and Australia had longstanding relationship which would be further strengthened through mutually beneficial economic cooperation.

The high commissioner said the prospect for the country and Australia to collaborate in the extractive sector was both enticing and huge.

Responding, Ugwuanyi said that the state was endowed with natural resources such as coal, oil and gas, and several other investment opportunities.

The governor said that his administration had taken steps to protect the interest of potential local and foreign investors in the state.

“We have continued to invest in areas as security, infrastructural development, environmental improvement, expansion and regularisation of social services, intellectual development and skill acquisition.

“All of these, we believe will help to sustain the enabling environment for business to flourish in the state,” he said.

Ugwuanyi said that the location of a free trade zone in the state as well as the presence of an international airport and his administration’s urbanisation initiative were investors’ delight.

The governor said that the state government had listed over 17 government-owned companies and enterprises for privatisation and commercialisation in order to boost the economy of the state.

Ugwuanyi appealed to the Australian government to assist the state to develop its agricultural potential, and its bid to provide improved water supply and healthcare for the people.

