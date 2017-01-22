UNIOSUN Massive protest as policemen open fire on students

Some policemen with no uniform were alleged to have shot at the victims on Saturday morning.

  • Published:
Street protest following the shooting of two University of Osun students. play

Street protest following the shooting of two University of Osun students.

(Punch News)

Buhari President warns varsities against unethical practices

Two students of the University of Osun, Osogbo have been reportedly shot by some trigger happy policemen leaving them with serious injuries.

The first victims, Abiola Kazeem was shot in the stomach, while the other, simply known as Ibrahim sustained an injury in his mouth.

Abiola Kazeem lay on a gurney after receiving treatment for the gun wound on his stomach. play

Abiola Kazeem lay on a gurney after receiving treatment for the gun wound on his stomach.

(Punch News)

 

According to Punch News, the incident happened on Saturday, January 21, 2017 while the students were playing a game a football.

The policemen stormed the venue where the victims were engaging themselves in the sporting activity screaming 'Yahoo boys', then subsequently shooting in quick succession at them.

Saheed Afolabi, the Coordinator of the National Association of Nigerian Students, South West confirmed the news according to Punch.

ALSO READ: Governor appoints Alli as UNIOSUN Pro-Chancellor

The second victim, Ibrahim, was shot in the mouth. play

The second victim, Ibrahim, was shot in the mouth.

(Punch News)

 

The incident has caused widespread protest in Oke Baale where the shooting occurred.

Some students reportedly tried to burn down a police station, but were prevented by law enforcement officers on duty.

There are doubts concerning if policemen actually perpetrated the act, as the officers who allegedly shot the students were not on uniform, and their vehicle was also rid of a plate number.

