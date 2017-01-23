The Management of the Umar Musa Yar’adu University has responded to a memo circulating which shows that the school management restricts non-muslim religious activity.

A memo circulated over the weekend, showing that the management of the school is restricting non-muslim religious activity in the school.

The memo was sent by the acting Dean of Student Affairs, Dr. Sulaiman Kankara to all student clubs and associations in the school.

It read partly: “The Muslim Students Society of Nigeria is the only religious association allowed to operate in the university.”

Part of the 17th of January internal memo also read:

“All tribal and local government associations are prohibited by the university.”

Following this, the management of the University has called this memo

In a Facebook post on the school’s official page, they have called it erroneous. The school’s registrar, Fatima S. Kaita read;

“The attention of the Management of Umaru Musa Yar’adua University, Katsina has been drawn to the circulation of the contents of an erroneous internal memo addressed to all its Students signed by the Ag. Dean, Student Affairs.”

Reaffirming religious freedom, she said;