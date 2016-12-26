In Zaria :  Student shot dead after Mopol opens fire during argument

A student has been killed after an argument between two police officers led to one of them opening fire.

An argument broke out between two police officers attached to Zenith Bank in Zaria. The argument began over the monthly stipends the bank gives them monthly.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Corporal Mathew Joshua discovered that Sergeant Aliyu Kamilu had been short-changing him regarding the stipends.

Joshua confronted the Sergeant regarding the issue and as they were arguing, Joshua opened fire, shooting the Sergeant in the stomach.

An eyewitness told NAN:

“After shooting the sergeant, Joshua started shouting and shooting sporadically, which eventually led to the killing of a university student.”

The eyewitness added that:

“When the report of the incident reached their command in Zaria, a team of police officers was immediately mobilised to the area.

“The policemen met their colleague with two rifles. They had no option than to systematically take position.

“One of them succeeded in shooting Joshua on the leg, which gave people around the opportunity to descend on him with stones.”

Corporal Joshua also died as a result. By the time all three were rushed to the hospital, they were all confirmed dead.

While sources at the Police headquarters said there was no case since both aggrieved parties died, nothing was said about the student.

When contacted, the State PRO, DSP Aliyu Usman, confirmed the incident, but said he didn’t have full details k the matter yet.