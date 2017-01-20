About 3,000 prospective Corps members of the 2016 Batch B stream II have been deployed by the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to Gombe State.

Daily Post reports that the information was disclosed by the Chief Information Officer, Miss Magrate Dakama, in a statement issued on Friday, which read,

“About 3, 000 prospective Corps members are expected to report at the NYSC temporary orientation camp, Science Technical College, Amanda 12 KL Gombe-Bauchi road.”

The statement also revealed that the registration and verification process will commence on January 24, 2017, while the closing ceremony will be on February 13, 2017.

It said, “Please note, prospective Corps members are expected to report to camp at the scheduled date as the registration and verification will end at midnight of Jan. 25.”

The cooperation of road transport unions and people in the state was also solicited in the statement, asking for help in directing the corp members to the orientation camp.