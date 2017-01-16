Valtteri Bottas Finn to partner Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes

Mercedes were left scrambling round for a second driver when Rosberg dramatically retired in December.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas joined F1 outfit Williams in 2013 play

Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas joined F1 outfit Williams in 2013

(AFP)

Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull driver rules himself out for Mercedes
Formula One New stars, shocks and tears in F1 year
Nico Rosberg I lost title three times in my head
Nico Rosberg F1 champion dreaming of quiet Christmas...and movie stardom
Rosberg 'Mission accomplished' for emotional German star
Rosberg Lewis Hamilton sad, not surprised by champion's F1 retirement
Nico Rosberg Retired champion - master of the road, and his mind
Nico Rosberg Champion defends Lewis Hamilton tactics in race for F1 crown
Nico Rosberg F1 champion announces shock retirement
Rosberg, Hamilton Champion talks of 'difficult' relationship with F1 rival

Valtteri Bottas was on Monday named as Lewis Hamilton's new teammate at Mercedes, the Finn replacing retired world champion Nico Rosberg after being freed to join the Formula One giants by Williams.

The 27-year-old Finn's well-touted move to the all-conquering German constructor was facilitated by Williams persuading Felipe Massa to come out of retirement to race for them in 2017.

The Stuttgart-based Mercedes were left scrambling round for a second driver when Rosberg dramatically retired from the sport in December just days following his drivers' title triumph.

While Rosberg and Hamilton were arch-rivals, Bottas said at Mercedes team headquarters that he wanted a good relationship.

"I am sure we are going to be very close," he said.

"I am sure we are going to work as a team."

Minutes before Mercedes' confirmation Williams' deputy team principal Claire Williams had described Bottas, who has nine top three finishes to his name, as "a huge talent".

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank him on behalf of the whole team, and wish him a successful season as he joins Mercedes," she said.

Massa, who has raced for Williams since 2014, will be joined in 2017 by Canadian teenage rookie Lance Stroll.

For Bottas, this represents the ideal outcome as he moves over to a Mercedes team that has proved unbeatable in recent seasons, with Rosberg's maiden world championship following Hamilton's title successes in 2014 and 2015.

While Rosberg stunned F1 by turning his back on the sport, Massa was executing a u-turn after the 35-year-old had called time on his long career after the season-closing 2016 grand prix in Abu Dhabi in November.

"I'm delighted that Felipe has agreed to come out of retirement to be a part of our 2017 campaign," said Williams.

Massa, thrilled to be back in the F1 mix for another year, said of Bottas' move to Mercedes: "Valtteri has a great opportunity, given the turn of events over the winter, and I wish him all the best at Mercedes."

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 English Premier League Pep Guardiola rocked as Everton crush Manchester Citybullet
2 Diego Costa Chelsea axe top scorer after China linkbullet
3 AFCON 2017 Mahrez scores twice but Algeria held by Zimbabwebullet

Sports

Andy Murray (2nd right) led Britain to the Davis Cup title in 2015
Davis Cup Andy Murray, Kei Nishikori call for tournament revamp
Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure says his side can still win the Premier League title
Yaya Toure Midfielder talks up Manchester City title chances despite points gap
MFM FC players acknowledging cheers from their fans after mauling visiting Niger Tornadoes 3-0 at Agege Stadium in Lagos on Sunday, January 15, 2017.
MFM FC Club promises to build on flying start to 2016/2017 NPFL
Eugenie Bouchard in action against Louisa Chirico during the first round of the Australian Open in Melbourne on January 16, 2017
Australian Open Eugenie Bouchard romps into second round