Sydney International Muller to face Troicki in semi-final match

Muller thundered down 17 aces in beating the Uruguayan and will face two-time defending champion Viktor Troicki in Friday's semis.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Gilles Muller of Luxembourg hits a return to Pablo Cuevas of Uruguay in their men's quarter-final match at the Sydney International tennis tournament, on January 12, 2017 play

Gilles Muller of Luxembourg hits a return to Pablo Cuevas of Uruguay in their men's quarter-final match at the Sydney International tennis tournament, on January 12, 2017

(AFP)

Sydney International Radwanska trounces fatigued Strycova to reach semi-final
Australian Open Murray, Kerber top seeds in Melbourne
Sydney International Muller beats heat to close in on another semi-final
Kooyong Classic Goffin extends Tomic's winless streak
Australian Open Five women to watch in Melbourne
Australian Open Kerber has Serena in her sights
Rafael Nadal Tennis star praises new generation, old foe Federer
Bernard Tomic Me and Kyrgios? We'll always be 'a bit crazy', Australian star says
Roberto Bautista Agut Defending champion pulls out of Auckland Classic
Australian Open Tsonga targets top 10 with solid showing in Melbourne

Luxembourg's Gilles Muller reached his third-straight semi-final at the Sydney International with a big-serving straight sets victory over second seed Pablo Cuevas on Thursday.

Muller thundered down 17 aces in downing the Uruguayan 7-6 (7/5) 6-4 and will face two-time defending champion Viktor Troicki in Friday's semis.

Troicki, on a 13-match winning streak in Sydney, advanced to the last four after German Philipp Kohlschreiber withdrew before their match citing a lower back injury.

Sixth seed Muller knew he would face a tough test against Troicki to make it to Saturday's final.

"He hasn't lost a match in Sydney like, forever. He beat me in the semis two years ago," Muller said.

"I know he's a great player. He's up there for a long time and it's gonna be a tough match."

Serbia's Viktor Troicki (pictured), on a 13-match winning streak in Sydney, advanced to the last four on January 12, 2017, after German Philipp Kohlschreiber withdrew before their match citing a lower back injury play

Serbia's Viktor Troicki (pictured), on a 13-match winning streak in Sydney, advanced to the last four on January 12, 2017, after German Philipp Kohlschreiber withdrew before their match citing a lower back injury

(AFP/File)

Muller knew his best chance was to continue serving well as he had done this week in the tournament.

"(I'm) just trying to stay positive, (I'll) try to play well. I think if I serve like I did today it won't be easy to break me.

"I have to focus on that and try to build up from there.

"For me it's the third year in a row for the semi-finals so I'd also like to get one stage further."

It was not always straightforward for Muller, with Cuevas saving six set points before losing the opening set tiebreaker and then Muller winning on his third match point.

"Today was definitely a big step forward. Even though I don't think I played a great match... I played a solid match," Muller said.

"I served pretty well, I was able to focus during the whole match -– there were no ups and downs like in the previous rounds. So I'm very happy about that."

Earlier in the day, German journeyman Kohlschreiber succumbed to lower back soreness that developed a few days ago.

"It's unfortunate. I think I played a good tournament," the 33-year-old said.

"But the improvements are not that big that I'm 100 percent sure to be able to go out on court today.

"It's sad situation. I played some good tennis, and I'm sorry for it."

Russian Andrey Kuznetsov overcame Spanish fourth seed Pablo Carreno Busta 2-6, 6-4, 6-1 and will face either Austrian top seed Dominic Thiem or Britain's Daniel Evans in the other semi-final.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Australian Open Five men to watch at the tournamentbullet
2 Rafael Nadal Tennis star praises new generation, old foe Federerbullet
3 Kooyong Classic Croats tune up for Melbourne tennis with victoriesbullet

Tennis

Knee injuries hampered Jo-Wilfried Tsonga's 2016 season
Australian Open Tsonga targets top 10 with solid showing in Melbourne
Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland hits a return against Barbora Strycova of the Czech Republic during their Sydney International semi-final match, on January 12, 2017
Sydney International Radwanska trounces fatigued Strycova to reach semi-final
Andy Murray of Britain hits a return during a practice session ahead of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, on January 12, 2017
Australian Open Murray, Kerber top seeds in Melbourne
World number one Angelique Kerber is the defending champion at the 2017 Australian Open starting January 16
Australian Open Five women to watch in Melbourne