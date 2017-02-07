Denis Shapovalov Canadian fined $7,000 over umpire strike

The 17-year-old was disqualified after striking chair umpire Arnaud Gabas in the eye with the ball in Ottawa on Sunday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Denis Shapovalov of Canada reacts after accidentaly hitting the head referee Arnaud Gabas on February 5, 2017 play

Denis Shapovalov of Canada reacts after accidentaly hitting the head referee Arnaud Gabas on February 5, 2017

(AFP)

Eugenie Bouchard Canadian has a date after losing Super Bowl tweet bet
Rafael Nadal Spaniard to join Murray at Queen's
Davis Cup Britain, Spain advance, rain halts Argentina
Rookie Thompson's double in Australia's Davis Cup win
Davis Cup France complete win over Japan
WTA Rankings Serena Williams takes over as world number one
Davis Cup Sock and Isner give US 2-0 lead over Swiss
Roger Federer Melbourne victor back in top 10
Federer Tennis star drops hints that the end may be nigh
Davis Cup Peers, Groth seal win for Australia over Czechs

Canada's Denis Shapovalov has been fined for hitting the umpire with the ball during his country's Davis Cup tie against Great Britain, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) announced on Monday.

Shapovalov, 17, was disqualified after striking chair umpire Arnaud Gabas in the eye with the ball in Ottawa on Sunday, gifting singles opponent Kyle Edmund a victory that gave Britain a 3-2 win.

The ITF fined Shapovalov $7,000 (6,520 euros), rather than the maximum $10,000, after accepting he had not intentionally struck Gabas after smacking a ball off the court in frustration at losing a point.

In a statement published on his Twitter account before the fine was announced, Shapovalov wrote: "There is no excuse for this behaviour and I take full responsibility for my action.

"I'm very sorry to Mr Gabas, to whom I apologised in person. Very sorry for letting my Davis Cup team-mates down and for letting my country down.

"I apologise to all the tennis fans, to my supporters and my sponsors. I feel ashamed of my unprofessional behaviour and will accept any consequences as a result of my action."

Israel-born Shapovalov was trailing Edmund 6-3, 6-4, 2-1 in the decisive World Group first-round tie when the incident happened.

Gabas was taken to hospital in Ottawa as a precaution after being left with bruising and swelling around his left eye, but no serious damage was found.

Britain will play France in the quarter-finals in April.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Lagos Lawn Tennis Club Pulse Exclusive: Police arrest 20 club members...bullet
2 Davis Cup Britain, Spain advance, rain halts Argentinabullet
3 Rookie Thompson's double in Australia's Davis Cup winbullet

Tennis

Italy's tennis player Fabio Fognini waves his jersey celebrating with teammates after defeating Argentina's Guido Pella on February 6, 2017
Davis Cup Italy knock champs Argentina out
Canadian tennis player Eugenie Bouchard will be going on a date with a stranger after losing a Twitter bet on the Super Bowl result
Eugenie Bouchard Canadian has a date after losing Super Bowl tweet bet
Spain's Rafael Nadal will play at Queen's
Rafael Nadal Spaniard to join Murray at Queen's
Jack Sock got off to a fast start, breezing past Swiss Marco Chiudinelli 6-4, 6-3, 6-1 as the US took a commanding 2-0 lead over Switzerland in their Davis Cup tie
Davis Cup Sock and Isner give US 2-0 lead over Swiss