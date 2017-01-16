Australian Open Nick Kyrgios blows away Elias in first round

The supremely talented yet combustible Australian, 21, ripped apart the 81st-ranked Portuguese.

Nick Kyrgios of Australia in action against Portugal's Gastao Elias on day one of the Australian Open in Melbourne on January 16, 2017 play

Nick Kyrgios of Australia in action against Portugal's Gastao Elias on day one of the Australian Open in Melbourne on January 16, 2017

(AFP)

Nick Kyrgios shrugged off a nosebleed as he turned on the after-burners in a withering 85-minute demolition of Gastao Elias to signal his Australian open intentions on Monday.

The supremely talented yet combustible Australian, 21, ripped apart the 81st-ranked Portuguese, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 on Hisense Arena to storm into the second round of his home Grand Slam.

Kyrgios, who teed up a second round match with experienced Italian Andreas Seppi, said he didn't have any problems with a knee injury that has troubled him in recent weeks.

"I'm getting some great treatment for it from my team and it didn't cause me any problems tonight," Kyrgios said.

Volatile Kyrgios is on the comeback trail from a ban for "lack of best efforts" during a notorious match in Shanghai last year.

Known for his on-court tantrums, he is ranked 14 in the world and considered a danger in the opening Grand Slam of the year, if his knee injury holds up and he can control his combustible temperament.

Kyrgios breezed through the opening set in just 19 minutes with a double break giving him a 4-0 lead against the nonplussed Elias.

The up-tempo match came to an impromptu halt when Kyrgios called for a trainer to treat a nosebleed.

The frenetic match was held up for eight minutes for the medical timeout as he convulsed into huge sneezes in reaction to the treatment.

But he was quickly back into it and broke the hapless Elias again to lead 5-3 with the second set at his mercy.

He rolled through his own serve to take the set for a 2-0 lead in just 45 breathless minutes.

Elias struggled to keep the runaway Kyrgios in check and held service until the fifth game of the third when the mercurial Aussie cashed in on his third break point.

Kyrgios broke Elias's serve for a sixth time to serve for the match in a dynamic performance before his home fans.

