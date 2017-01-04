Andy Murray World number one eases to 25th straight win

The world number one secured a 6-0, 7-6 (7/2) first-round victory, breezing through the first set in just 20 minutes.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Andy Murray returns the ball to Jeremy Chardy on the fourth day of the ATP Qatar Open tennis competition in Doha on January 3, 2017 play

Andy Murray returns the ball to Jeremy Chardy on the fourth day of the ATP Qatar Open tennis competition in Doha on January 3, 2017

(AFP)

Novak Djokovic Serb star survives scare in season opener in Doha
Andy Murray World number one says Djokovic still the biggest rival
Rafael Nadal Former world number one targets three more years
Australian Open Del Potro out of tourney
Murray, Kerber Tennis stars seize power and eye domination
Murray Brothers named ITF World Champions
Australian Open All top tennis stars confirmed for tournament
Djokovic Becker criticises tennis star following split

Andy Murray began 2017 where he left off last year, beating Jeremy Chardy in straight sets in his season opener in Qatar on Tuesday to register his 25th consecutive victory.

The world number one secured a 6-0, 7-6 (7/2) first-round victory, breezing through the first set in just 20 minutes before the Frenchman improved in the second.

"From my side, I felt like I hit the ball very clean," Murray said.

"I wasn't mis-hitting many balls, moved pretty good, served well, especially in the tiebreak.

"For a first match it was good for sure."

The last time Murray was beaten was back in September by Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro in the Davis Cup, more than 100 days ago.

His last tournament defeat came earlier in the same month to Japan's Kei Nishikori in the quarter-finals of the US Open.

Jeremy Chardy's second set rally fell short of securing a third set as the Frenchman fell to a 6-0, 7-6 loss against world number one Andy Murray play

Jeremy Chardy's second set rally fell short of securing a third set as the Frenchman fell to a 6-0, 7-6 loss against world number one Andy Murray

(AFP)

During his stunning end to 2016, the Briton not only remained unbeaten but won five consecutive titles and snatched the world's number one spot from Novak Djokovic.

Despite extending his winning streak Murray said the victory in Doha felt like "starting afresh".

He said he had made subtle adjustments to his game which helped put together his impressive run.

"Last year the difference I made in the second serve, the improvements I made in the second serve, I won like three more points on my second serve.

"(That) doesn't sound like a lot, but over the course of a year it's a big difference."

"Any percentage here or there that you can improve in your game is big," he added.

France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga won 6-1, 4-6, 6-2 against Russia's Andrey Kuznetsov at the Qatar Open on January 3, 2017 play

France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga won 6-1, 4-6, 6-2 against Russia's Andrey Kuznetsov at the Qatar Open on January 3, 2017

(AFP)

Murray is the number one seed in Doha and Djokovic, the defending Qatar Open champion, is number two.

If matches go to form the top two players in the world will meet in a mouthwatering final on January 7.

Murray will play Austria's Gerald Melzer in the next round on Wednesday.

Djokovic will meet Argentina's Horacio Zeballos on the same day.

Also through on Tuesday was number three seed Tomas Berdych after the Czech star beat Italy's Alessandro Giannessi 7-6 (7/1), 6-2.

He faces Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber in round two.

Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga saw off Russia's Andrey Kuznetsov, winning 6-1, 4-6, 6-2 to set up potentially the best match in the next round, against Germany's Dustin Brown, also Wednesday.

"I played pretty good in the first set, then I was waiting a little bit more in the second for the good shot," said Tsonga, who was playing his first match in Doha since taking the Qatar Open title in 2012.

"It was a good match. Good to win."

Among those watching in the crowd in the Qatari capital was Nasser Al-Khelaifi, president of French football club Paris Saint-Germain and also president of the Qatar Tennis Federation.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Serena Williams Tennis star shakes off rust for tennis comeback winbullet
2 Destanee Aiava Serena-inspired teen makes WTA historybullet
3 Andy Murray World number one eases to 25th straight winbullet

Tennis

Venus Williams, pictured during the 2016 US Open, says she felt "old" as she struggled to overcome unsung teenager Jade Lewis in the Auckland WTA
Venus Williams Injury forces American star out of Auckland
Spain's Rafael Nadal serves against Alexandr Dolgopolov of Ukraine at the Brisbane International on January 3, 2017
Brisbane International Rafael Nadal storms into second round
Spain's Garbine Muguruza celebrates victory against Daria Kasatkina of Russia at the Brisbane International on January 3, 2017
Brisbane International Garbine Muguruza survives big scare
Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland disposed of Romania's Sorana Cirstea 6-0, 6-3 in an hour and 18 minutes
Shenzhen Open Smooth sailing for Agnieszka Radwanska