World Handball Championships Spain down Slovenia to ensure top handball spot

Spain led 18-10 at the half-time mark and never looked back leaving Slovenia to settle for second place in the pool.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Spain's pivot Julen Aguinagalde jumps to shoot on goal during the 25th IHF Men's World Championship 2017 Group B handball match Spain vs Slovenia on January 19, 2017 play

Spain's pivot Julen Aguinagalde jumps to shoot on goal during the 25th IHF Men's World Championship 2017 Group B handball match Spain vs Slovenia on January 19, 2017

(AFP)

World Handball Championship Olympic champs Denmark struggle past Bahrain
World Handball Championships Germany and Qatar surge into Worlds last 16
World Handball Championships Big guns Denmark, France into last 16 at handball worlds
Handball France down Norway to edge closer to last eight
FEPSGA Official says 6000 athletes, officials are participating in public service games
Olympics Rio 2016: Egypt celebrate handball win in style
Rio 2016 Olympic Games Recap Australia make history, Hosszu wins again
Rio Olympics Athletes say Village much improved but gripes remain

Spain downed rivals Slovenia 36-26 to ensure top spot in Group B at the world handball championships on Thursday as Iceland grabbed the last spot in the last 16.

World champions in 2005 and 2013, Spain led 18-10 at the half-time mark and never looked back leaving Slovenia to settle for second place in the pool and a potentially tricker second round match.

Spanish goalkeeper Rodrigo Corrales made 12 stops and was named man of the match while Valero Rivera scored six times and David Balaguer collected seven goals.

Spain, who welcomed back captain Raul Entrerrios after a knee injury, will next face Brazil for a place in the quarter-finals where they will start as huge favourites.

Brazil managed just fourth place in Group A after losing 28-24 to Russia.

Iceland made the last 16 after drawing 27-27 with Macedonia who were already qualified.

Iceland finished on the same number of points as Tunisia but went through on goal difference.

Tunisia wrapped up their group campaign with a 43-34 win over Angola but were left to regret lost opportunities in earlier 28-28 draws with Slovenia and 22-22 against Iceland.

Next up for Iceland is a clash with defending champions France who finished their Group A campaign with a perfect record thanks to a 28-23 win over Poland.

"It was hard for us to concentrate on this game which had no meaning whatsoever on our final result. I guess that explains why didn’t win with a large gap," said French winger Kentin Mahe.

"Iceland on Saturday will be when the real thing begins, they are very dangerous and we are very aware that they can beat us."

In the same section, Norway took second place with a 38-23 win over Japan with Bjarte Myrhol hitting seven goals.

Norway will face Macedonia in the next round while Russia will take on Slovenia.

The group stage of the championship concludes on Friday with most attention on the clash between Germany and Croatia with top spot in Group C the reward for the winners.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Cricket Mushfiqur Bangladesh blow for second New Zealand Testbullet
2 American Football Brutal workout injuries highlight US college...bullet
3 Vendee Globe Le Cleac'h braced to shatter Thomson's bidbullet

Sports

Andrew Luck of the Indianapolis Colts looks to pass during the second half of a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 1, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana
Andrew Luck Colts quarterback undergoes shoulder surgery
Italian rider Valentino Rossi is chasing an elusive 10th world title
MotoGP Valentino Rossi eyes 10th title in wide open 2017 season
India's Yuvraj Singh returns to the pavilion after scoring 150 runs against England in the second one-day international in Cuttack on January 19, 2017
ODI Yuvraj, Dhoni blitz hands India series
Oakland Raiders fans hold signs before the game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on January 1, 2017 in Denver, Colorado
NFL Raiders file application for move to Las Vegas