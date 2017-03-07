Ministry of Youth and Sports Sports federations elections hold in April

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has disassociated itself from the electoral guidelines currently in circulation.

  • Published:
Director, Federations and Elite Athlethes Department (FEAD), Mrs Hauwa Kulu-Akinyemi play

Director, Federations and Elite Athlethes Department (FEAD), Mrs Hauwa Kulu-Akinyemi

(The Sun)

In Lagos Five-time Asoju-Oba table tennis tourney winner advises players on discipline
Chamberlain Oguchi Nigerian basketball player joins French club Boulazac Basket Dordogne
2017 Africa Continental Road Championship Nigeria win 1st medal
NBA Lakers forward Luol Deng 'proud refugee' against US ban
Pulse List 2016 Notable sports deaths that happened this year
LSBA Lagos set to host South-West Badminton Championships
Winter Olympics 3 women who want to make history for Nigeria
In Plateau Govt to involve physically challenged students in sports

The Ministry of Youth and Sports on Monday announced that sports federations elections would hold in April.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Nneka Ikem-Anibeze, Special Assistant, Media, to the minister, Solomon Dalung.

She said the ministry has disassociated itself from the electoral guidelines currently in circulation.

She said the ministry was yet to release guidelines for the forthcoming sports federations elections.

The Director, Federations and Elite Athlethes Department (FEAD), Mrs Hauwa Kulu-Akinyemi, said that the purported document in circulation should be disregarded.

According to her, the guidelines will be published as soon as the arange mentioned  is concluded.

Kulu-Akinyemi said the fake guidelines being circulated indicating that the ministry would begin sale of forms in March and elections would be supervised by the federations was far from the truth.

"We have not published any guidelines for the elections yet, because our legal department is taking a cursory look at what we have.

"We will make some amendments and then call for a meeting of federation Presidents before we make the guidelines public.

"Until then, we ask the public to disregard any document purportedly published by the Ministry as it is misleading and will not be used to conduct the forthcoming elections," Kulu-Akinyemi said.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Ministry of Youth and Sports Sports federations elections hold in Aprilbullet
2 NBA Curry comes alive as Warriors end losing skidbullet
3 NBA San Antonio edge Houston Rockets in thrilling gamebullet

Sports

Ron Baker (L) of the New York Knicks tries to block a shot from Ian Clark of the Golden State Warriors at Madison Square Garden on March 5, 2017
NBA Music ban experiment hits wrong note for Warriors
Festus Ezeli, a Golden State Warriors reserve on their 2015 NBA championship squad will undergo left knee surgery
Festus Ezeli NBA's Nigerian center to undergo left knee surgery
Tyler Ulis (No 8) of the Phoenix Suns is congratulated by teammates after hitting the game winning three pointer against the Boston Celtics, at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona, on March 5, 2017
NBA Suns, Jazz, Pacers win in wild finishes
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scores 26 points as the Detroit Pistons beat the Philidelphia 76ers 136-106
NBA Pistons bounce back in a big way against 76ers