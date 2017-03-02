Nico Rosberg Powerful new cars make drivers 'gladiators', says retired champion

Rosberg was in Barcelona on Wednesday just three months after his shock retirement to witness the third day of pre-season testing.

  • Published:
Germany's Nico Rosberg insisted he had no regrets over his shock decision to retire at just 31 play

Germany's Nico Rosberg insisted he had no regrets over his shock decision to retire at just 31

(AFP/File)

Formula One Hamilton unveils new Mercedes W08 car
Formula One Outdated F1 not winning' warns Hamilton
Formula One Mercedes boss Wolff signs new deal
Formula One Brawn wants 'racing' back
Valtteri Bottas New Formula One driver in five facts
Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull driver rules himself out for Mercedes
Formula One New stars, shocks and tears in F1 year
Nico Rosberg I lost title three times in my head
Nico Rosberg F1 champion dreaming of quiet Christmas...and movie stardom
Rosberg 'Mission accomplished' for emotional German star

Retired Formula One world champion Nico Rosberg believes more powerful "monstrous" cars for the 2017 season will mean more exciting races as drivers are pushed to their physical limits.

Rosberg was in Barcelona on Wednesday just three months after his shock retirement to witness the third day of pre-season testing as his replacement at Mercedes, Valtteri Bottas, set the fastest time.

"There is such a massive hype at the moment so I wanted to see it first hand, as well as see the new cars," Rosberg told F1.com

"They look absolutely monstrous -- very, very aggressive -- and everybody is excited and that is great to see.

"The drivers are loving it and I think this year they will be proper gladiators out there with these cars because the cars will take them to their physical limits.

"We might even see drivers losing race wins because of just being game over physically and that's what we need."

Rosberg's former teammate and world championship rival for the past three seasons Lewis Hamilton admitted on Tuesday to having "bruises and bumps where I've never really had them before" after just half a day of testing.

Despite changes in regulations that make for wider and more powerful cars, Mercedes look again to have an edge over their rivals with Bottas and Hamilton suffering no reliability problems through the first three days and both clocking fastest times.

However, Rosberg insisted he had no regrets over his shock decision to retire at just 31.

"I expected the team to be the best this year because the team is awesome," he added.

"For sure it looks like they've done a good car, but that's no surprise."

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Vladimir Putin Russia's president pledges 'independent' anti-doping systembullet
2 Luis Enrique Coach to leave Barcelona at end of seasonbullet
3 Olympics Eko Atlantic ready for Beach Summer games, says organisersbullet

Sports

Kelechi Iheanacho
Kelechi Iheanacho Striker scores as he makes Manchester City return
Gernot Rohr
Super Eagles Why Rohr left out China-based players
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland practices for the WGC-Mexico Championship, in Mexico City, on February 28, 2017
Rory McIlro, Donald Trump Golfer defends round with US President
Colin Kaepernick, pictured in 2016 with the San Francisco 49ers, will become a free agent
Colin Kaepernick Quarterback plans to opt out of NFL 49ers deal