Ligue 1 Lyon's Mammana holds Euro rivals Bordeaux

Emanuel Mammana headed in a late equaliser as Lyon held Euro rivals Bordeaux 1-1 in Ligue 1 on Friday.

  Published: , Refreshed:
Lyon's Emanuel Mammana (L) scores a late goal during their match against Bordeaux on March 3, 2017 play

Lyon's Emanuel Mammana (L) scores a late goal during their match against Bordeaux on March 3, 2017

(AFP)

Argentina Players paid to avert strike by government

Lyon are fourth just ahead of Bordeaux in the race for European football next season.

Valentin Vada had put the hosts ahead after 16 minutes under the driving rain before fellow Argentine Mammana's 79th-minute header grabbed a point for the visitors.

Lyon had been looking to close the gap with third-placed Nice but stay 12 points behind. They have a game in hand on Bordeaux who are a further four points back in fifth.

Ligue 1 strugglers Metz, meanwhile, received a huge boost in their battle against relegation earlier Friday as the French Football Federation suspended their two-point deduction following an appeal.

Metz were originally docked three points, one of which was suspended, after the December 3 game against Lyon was abandoned when firecrackers thrown by their fans injured visiting goalkeeper Anthony Lopes.

Metz move up two places in the table, climbing from 17th to 15th on 30 points.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

