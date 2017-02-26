Honda Classic Fowler eyes return to winner's circle at golf tournament

Fowler climbed methodically to the top of the leaderboard with birdies at the third, seventh, ninth, 16th and 18th holes.

  2017-02-26
Rickie Fowler of the United States plays a shot during the third round of The Honda Classic at PGA National Resort and Spa on February 25, 2017 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida play

Rickie Fowler of the United States plays a shot during the third round of The Honda Classic at PGA National Resort and Spa on February 25, 2017 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida

(GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File)

PGA Darkness halts playoff with four chasing title

Rickie Fowler fired five birdies in a five-under par 65 on Saturday to seize a four-shot lead over Tyrrell Hatton heading into the final round of the US PGA Tour Honda Classic.

Fowler, who started the day one shot behind co-leaders Ryan Palmer and Wesley Bryan, climbed methodically to the top of the leaderboard with birdies at the third, seventh, ninth, 16th and 18th holes.

His 13-under par total of 197 put him four strokes in front of England's Hatton, who carded a 66 for 201.

It was a further two strokes back to a group of five players on 203. That included Bryan, who carded a two-over 72, and Germany's Martin Kaymer, who posted a 68.

They were joined by Argentina's Emiliano Grillo, who signed for a 65, and Americans Sean O'Hair (65) and Gary Woodland (66).

After two-putting for birdie from 36 feet at the third, Fowler rolled in a 32-footer for a birdie at the seventh. He seized the solo lead at 11-under with an 11-foot birdie putt at the ninth, and drained another 11-footer at 16.

He padded his lead with another two-putt birdie at the par-five 18th to put himself in good position to claim a first title since his win in Abu Dhabi in January 2016.

He hasn't won on the US PGA Tour since he lifted two trophies in 2015.

PGA National Palmer, Bryan share halfway lead at tournament

