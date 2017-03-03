Rory McIlroy Star returns from injury with solid WGC golf round

The Northern Ireland star had two birdies and an eagle with one three-putt bogey at Chapultepec Golf Club near Mexico City.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland blasts from a bunker during practie for the World Golf Championships Mexico Championship at Club De Golf Chapultepec on March 1, 2017 play

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland blasts from a bunker during practie for the World Golf Championships Mexico Championship at Club De Golf Chapultepec on March 1, 2017

(GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File)

Dustin Johnson World number one backs change to golf ball movement rule
Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Lydia Ko hopes Kasumigaseki golf club men-only rule will change
Rory McIlro, Donald Trump Golfer defends round with US President
Donald Trump Golfer Lexi Thompson says Trump 'not a bad player'
McIlroy Golfer says round with Trump 'not endorsement'
PGA National Palmer, Bryan share halfway lead at tournament
Joburg Open New putter helps Fichardt to lead
US PGA Tour Kaymer lurks as rookies lead
Pratima Sherpa Raised at third hole, Nepal's first female golf star
Tiger Woods Golfer hopes to shake off rust with busy calendar

Rory McIlroy showed no ill effects from his recent rib injury Thursday as he launched his WGC-Mexico Championship campaign with a three-under par 68.

The Northern Ireland star, competing for the first time in seven weeks after recovering from a stress fracture, had two birdies and an eagle with one three-putt bogey at Chapultepec Golf Club near Mexico City.

"The rib is fine," said McIlroy, who was just one shot behind the big group sharing the lead on four-under 67 that included five-time major-winner Phil Mickelson, rising Spanish star Jon Rahm and Englishmen Ross Fisher and Lee Westwood.

"I didn't feel it at all so it's all positive," said McIlroy, who teed off on 10 and posted two birdies before a bogey at the fifth.

He rebounded with a 28-foot putt for eagle at the par-five sixth that kept him firmly in the hunt for a third World Golf Championships victory that could see him return to number one on the world -- should current number one Dustin Johnson finish in a tie for fourth or worse.

McIlroy's only competitive appearance this season was in the South African Open, where he lost in a playoff to Graeme Storm in January.

He withdrew from the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship with the rib injury, and also opted out of last week's US PGA Tour Honda Classic in Florida.

He said the luxury of knowing he would get four rounds guaranteed in the WGC event with no halfway cut was a lure, as was a chance to have next week off "to see how everything reacts" to the stress of playing.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Rory McIlro, Donald Trump Golfer defends round with US Presidentbullet
2 Adam Scott World no. 7 golfer revamps his masterplan for winning majorsbullet

Sports

Dustin Johnson had to endure a perplexing final few holes after in Oakmont last June when officials informed him that he could be penalized after high definition video showed his ball moved slightly as he prepared to putt
Dustin Johnson World number one backs change to golf ball movement rule
Lexi Thompson says the pressure of office may be putting Donald Trump off his game
Donald Trump Golfer Lexi Thompson says Trump 'not a bad player'
Lydia Ko of New Zealand has topped the women's golf chart for 71 weeks
Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Lydia Ko hopes Kasumigaseki golf club men-only rule will change
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland hits a ball on the 10th T during the BMW South African Open at Glendower Golf Club on January 12, 2017 in Johannesburg
McIlroy Golfer says round with Trump 'not endorsement'