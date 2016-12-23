Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Younes Belhanda :  Moroccan star out of Africa Cup of Nations

Younes Belhanda Moroccan star out of Africa Cup of Nations

He picked up the injury on Wednesday as Nice slugged out a key 0-0 draw at Bordeaux.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Nice's Moroccan striker Younes Belhanda Belhanda won the French Ligue 1 title with Montpellier in 2012 and followed that with two Uktaine titles at Dynamo Kiev play

Nice's Moroccan striker Younes Belhanda Belhanda won the French Ligue 1 title with Montpellier in 2012 and followed that with two Uktaine titles at Dynamo Kiev

(MM/AFP/File)

Bundesliga Younes Belhanda joins Schalke on loan
Younes Belhanda helps Morocco to 3-0 friendly win over Libya
CAF Player of the Year Mahrez, Aubameyan, Mane make final three
2017 AFCON 7 players pull out of Cameroon squad
Africa Cup of Nations Troubled Gabon says they're ready to host tournament

The on form, all action Nice midfielder Younes Belhanda will be out of action for up to six weeks with a toe injury that also rules him out of the Africa Cup of Nation in Gabon.

One of France's top performers of the Ligue 1 season so far the loss may be a blow for table toppers Nice, but the 26-year-old would have been at the CAN in Gabon for the January 14 - February 5 event anyway.

Belhanda won the French Ligue 1 title with Montpellier in 2012 and followed that with two Uktaine titles at Dynamo Kiev, and has been crucial to Nice as they approach the holidays two points ahead of Monaco and five points clear of champions PSG.

He picked up the injury on Wednesday as Nice slugged out a key 0-0 draw at Bordeaux.

The injury is a major disappointment for Morocco coach Herve Renard, whose charges are in Group C with Ivory Coast, DR Congo and Togo.

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid star take his girlfriend out for a date nightbullet
2 John Mikel Obi Chelsea midfielder rejects N82M per week offer from...bullet
3 Super Falcons NFF got ‘only’ N18M for 2016 AWCONbullet

Football

Jeonbuk lifted the AFC Champions League in November but could be banned for a year over match-fixing
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors Asian football champions facing match-fixing ban
After surprisingly winning the CAF Champions League in October, the Mamelodi Sundowns came off second best against two Asian opponents in the world tournament
Mamelodi Sundowns African champions win again after Club World Cup woes
Celtic's Northern Irish manager Brendan Rodgers whose side defeated Kilmarnock 1-0 earlier this season, hopes to see his side extend their 21-match unbeaten run in all competitions in Scotland this season
Plastic not perfect for Celtic manager Rodgers
Roma forward Stephan El Shaarawy celebrates after scoring a goal during the football match between Roma and Chievo Verona at the Olympic Stadium on December 22, 2016
Serie A Roma pounce on Napoli gaffe with Chievo win