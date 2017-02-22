World Cup Thailand to bar 'ultras' from football qualifiers

Thai football authorities said on Tuesday they would cancel the tickets of around 800 'ultras' for three World Cup qualifiers after flares were set off at a December international.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Thailand's Teerasil Dangda attempts to score a penalty, but fails, during their AFF Suzuki Cup final match against Indonesia, at Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok, on December 17, 2016 play

Thailand's Teerasil Dangda attempts to score a penalty, but fails, during their AFF Suzuki Cup final match against Indonesia, at Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok, on December 17, 2016

(AFP/File)

Champions League Falcao penalty miss leaves Monaco with plenty of regrets
Balotelli Talented striker needs attitude change - Italy coach
Liverpool Premier League club set for Melwood training ground exit
Leicester City Ranieri seeks matadors inside faltering club
Wayne Shaw Sutton United keeper may have bitten off more than he can chew
Champions League Potent new Juventus face Porto acid test
Amaju Pinnick NFF president confirms he’s not voting for Hayatou
Champions League Bayer count on Chicharito to blunt Atletico threat
Casillas/Buffon Age-defying goalkeepers renew rivalry
Man United Ibra and Pogba return for club

Thai football authorities said on Tuesday they would cancel the tickets of around 800 'ultras' for three World Cup qualifiers after flares were set off at a December international.

The Football Association of Thailand (FAT) was fined $30,000 over the incident, which saw plumes of smoke blanket crowds at Bangkok's Rajamangala stadium after the War Elephants triumphed over Indonesia in the regional Suzuki Cup final.

The flares came from a stadium section occupied by Thailand's 'ultras' or hardcore fans.

Thai police arrested a man for selling flares and football officials warned that the penalty would be much harsher if it were to happen again in a World Cup qualifier.

In an effort to head-off rowdy behaviour at their three remaining home World Cup qualifiers, the FAT will cancel approximately 800 tickets from the ultras' stronghold in the Bangkok stadium.

"These hardcore fans caused trouble last time so we want this zone to be occupied by students," FAT spokesman Patit Suphaphongs told AFP, saying that the ticket-holders would be reimbursed.

Thailand are due to play Saudi Arabia, Iraq and the UAE in final qualifying for the 2018 World Cup.

Thai domestic football often has problems with hooliganism and violence after matches.

Last September Thai police resorted to tear gas to break up a brawl that saw fans of two rival Bangkok clubs throw rocks, bottles and at least one petrol bomb outside the stadium during a game.

Authorities around the world have also been trying to curb the rising use of flares, fireworks and smoke bombs by abandoning matches, fining teams and deducting points.

In December 2016, league matches in both Belgium and France were called off after fans fired fireworks and flares at each other.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Wales FA to appeal FIFA poppy mosaic finebullet
2 UEFA Executives seek to limit leaders' termsbullet
3 Paul Hamilton Former Super Eagles coach loses his left legbullet

Football

Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure (R) and striker Sergio Aguero (C) remonstrate with the referee after Aguero was shown a yellow during the Champions League Round of 16 first-leg in Manchester, north west England on February 21, 2017
Champions League Toure says City need two more to see off Monaco
Monaco's Colombian forward Radamel Falcao (right) celebrates scoring an equalising goal during a UEFA Champions League match against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester on February 21, 2017
Champions League Falcao penalty miss leaves Monaco with plenty of regrets
Italian striker Mario Balotelli was sent off during Nice's French league against Lorient on February 18, 2017
Balotelli Talented striker needs attitude change - Italy coach
Indian-owned Blackburn Rovers have appointed Tony Mowbray as the club's new manager
Blackburn Club look to Mowbray for Rovers revival