Wilfred Ndidi Can Nigerian midfielder replace Kante at Leicester? 

Nigerian midfielder Wilfred Ndidi got his debut for Leicester City after joining the club for a reported fee of £15 million from Belgian side, Genk.

Ndidi played for his new club in their 2-1 away win at Everton in an FA Cup third round fixture.

It was an impressive outing for the 20-year-old defensive midfielder who has been brought in to replace the influential N'Golo Kante who joined Chelsea last summer after helping Leicester to Premier League title in 2016.

Kante was the fulcrum of the efficient team that shockingly won the Premier League title in 2016 and his exit has left a gaping hole in the middle of the park for the Foxes as neither Daniel Amarty, Andy King or Nampalys Mendy have been able to fill.

Claudio Ranieri knows how important Kante was to his title winning side that he wanted to sign Idrissa Gueye before his former head of recruitment Steve Wash signed him for Everton where he now serves as director of football.

Wash was the man behind the signing of Kante and had wanted to bring Gueye as a direct replacement for the Frenchman before he joined Everton as director of football.

After losing his target and seeing the effect in the first half of the season, Ranieri has quickly moved to sign Ndidi.

In Ndidi, Leicester City have a player who is also industrious and influential like Kante, having averaged seven tackles per game in the Europa League this season more than any other player.

One area he seems to be an improvement on Kante is his contribution to attack, having scored twice in the Europa League this season.

His average of 1.8 shots per game in the tournament, also shows that Ndidi offers so much more going forward. An area he needs to work on is his passing, with a modest 79.5% accuracy despite attempting 57.7% per game. At 6ft 2in, Ndidi is physically imposing, a feature that could be of immense help to him in the Premier League.

After their dismal start to their Premier League campaign this season, it is already impossible to retain their title. Leicester City, however, will be hoping that Ndidi ticks all the right boxes as they aim to stay in the Premier League and attempt another shocking success, this time in the Champions League.