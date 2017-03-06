Victor Moses Chelsea star now highest paid Nigerian player in Europe

Moses' new contract guarantees him a weekly wage of £110,000 which is the highest for any Nigerian player in Europe.

  • Published:
Victor Moses signs new Chelsea contract play Victor Moses is the highest earning Nigerian player in Europe (Chelsea FC)

Victor Moses Player says he’s enjoying every moment at Chelsea
Odion Ighalo Nigerian striker unveiled by Chinese club, Changchun Yatai
Victor Moses Chelsea forward signs new contract with the Blues
Odion Ighalo Striker now Nigeria’s most expensive player
Pulse List Top 5 highest paid African players in Ligue 1
Victor Moses Payet once admitted that Nigerian star was better than him
Super Eagles Technical Adviser, Rohr visits Germany-based players
Victor Moses Chelsea coach, Conte says wing-back deserves new contract

Chelsea star Victor Moses is now the highest paid Nigerian player plying his trade in Europe with weekly earnings of £110,000.

Moses recently signed a contract extension for Premier League leaders, Chelsea until 2021.

Pulse Sports learnt that the new contract guarantees the 26-year-old a weekly wage of £110,000 which is the highest for any Nigerian player in Europe.

Victor Moses play Victor Moses new contract at Chelsea guarantees him £110,000 per week (BPI)

 

According to Pulse Sports findings, no Nigerian player in Europe earns above Moses.

Super Eagles stars John Mikel Obi and Odion Ighalo earn much higher than Moses but are currently playing in China which is not in Europe.

Mikel Obi earns £140, 000 per week at Tianjin TEDA while Ighalo reportedly gets around £200, 000 at Changchun Yatai all in China.

Odion Ighalo play ghalo reportedly gets around £200, 000 at Changchun Yatai in China. (Twitter)

 

Brown Ideye who just recently signed for Tianjin TEDA earns above £100, 000.

Before Moses’ new contract, Kelechi Iheanacho was the highest paid Nigerian in Europe with £85,000 per week.

Moses was earning £50,000 per week before his new contract which was a reward for his good form for Chelsea so far this season.

Turkey-based stars Ogenyi Onazi and Emmanuel Emenike who plays for Trabzonspor and Fenerbahce respectively are high on the list.

Emmanuel Emenike play Emmanuel Emenike is one the highest earning Nigerians in Europe (Twitter/Fenerbahce)

 

Premier League players Ahmed Musa and Wilfred Ndidi also feature high on the list.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Wales FA to appeal FIFA poppy mosaic finebullet
2 UEFA Executives seek to limit leaders' termsbullet
3 Alexis Sanchez Arsenal star dropped after training bust-upbullet

Football

Although Mesut Ozil has returned to training, Wenger doesn't believe he is ready to face Bayern
Mesut Ozil Arsenal star to miss Bayern clash with illness
Manchester United's Zlatan Ibrahimovic (C) elbows Bournemouth's Tyrone Mings during the English Premier League match at Old Trafford, north west England, on March 4, 2017
Ibrahimovic, Mings Players charged over Old Trafford clash
Malaysia's Mahalli Jasuli (C) is faced by Yemen players during the Asian Cup 2015 qualifying match in Shah Alam Stadium near Kuala Lumpur on March 22, 2013
Kim Jong-Nam Malaysia bans national team from North Korea match over murder row
Former Japan striker Kazuyoshi Miura waves to supporters before Yokohama's league match against Matsumoto Yamaga on February 26, 2017
Kazuyoshi Miura Japan oldie surpasses Stanley Matthews record