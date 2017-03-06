Chelsea star Victor Moses is now the highest paid Nigerian player plying his trade in Europe with weekly earnings of £110,000.

Moses recently signed a contract extension for Premier League leaders, Chelsea until 2021.

Pulse Sports learnt that the new contract guarantees the 26-year-old a weekly wage of £110,000 which is the highest for any Nigerian player in Europe.

According to Pulse Sports findings, no Nigerian player in Europe earns above Moses.

Super Eagles stars John Mikel Obi and Odion Ighalo earn much higher than Moses but are currently playing in China which is not in Europe.

Mikel Obi earns £140, 000 per week at Tianjin TEDA while Ighalo reportedly gets around £200, 000 at Changchun Yatai all in China.

Brown Ideye who just recently signed for Tianjin TEDA earns above £100, 000.

Before Moses’ new contract, Kelechi Iheanacho was the highest paid Nigerian in Europe with £85,000 per week.

Moses was earning £50,000 per week before his new contract which was a reward for his good form for Chelsea so far this season.

Turkey-based stars Ogenyi Onazi and Emmanuel Emenike who plays for Trabzonspor and Fenerbahce respectively are high on the list.

Premier League players Ahmed Musa and Wilfred Ndidi also feature high on the list.