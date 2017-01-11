Valencia Voro handed manager's job until end of season

  
Valencia's coach Voro Gonzalez (C) and takes part in a training session at Valencia sport city in Valencia on April 23, 2008

Voro Gonzalez will remain in charge of crisis club Valencia for the rest of the season, the fallen La Liga giants said on Tuesday.

Voro was put in temporary charge for the fifth time in his career at Mestalla following former Italy boss Cesare Prandelli's shock resignation last month.

"Valencia CF wish to reaffirm the club's absolute backing for Voro Gonzalez as first-team coach until the end of the present season," a statement said.

"The club also wish to stress its total confidence in the ability of the squad and the coaching staff to improve the sporting performance over the coming months with the intention of overcoming the delicate current sporting situation."

Valencia sit just one point outside the relegation zone after surrendering the lead three times in a thrilling 3-3 draw with bottom-placed Osasuna on Monday.

Voro becomes Valencia's third coach of the season after Pako Ayestaran was sacked just four games into the campaign.

