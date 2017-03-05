US Soccer New policy demands players to stand for anthem

The new policy was revealed at the US Soccer Federation annual general meeting in Hawaii.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Megan Rapinoe kneeled during the US anthem before the Thailand match in protest at social inequality play

Megan Rapinoe kneeled during the US anthem before the Thailand match in protest at social inequality

(GETTY IMAGES/AFP/File)

Clint Dempsey United States forward given all-clear to return
World Cup 2018 Eyes on World Cup as US coach Arena launches second coming
Jermaine Jones LA Galaxy sign US international
MLS No limit on potential: Commissioner Garber
Emmanuel Adebayor Togo international wants Premier League return
San Diego Chargers NFL club confirm move to Los Angeles
Ryan Mason Defender's case highlights head risks in sport
Stephen Odey We’ve atoned for terrible loss to Ifeanyi Ubah, says MFM striker

US Soccer unveiled a new policy Saturday requiring players to stand during the national anthems during international matches -- six months after Megan Rapinoe kneeled before a women's friendly against Thailand.

The policy, reported by Fox Spors and ESPN, was approved last month by US Soccer's board of directors and revealed at the US Soccer Federation annual general meeting in Hawaii.

"All persons representing a federation national team shall stand respectfully during the playing of national anthems at any event in which the federation is represented," the policy reads.

The move came after Rapinoe kneeled during the US anthem before the Thailand match in protest at social inequality, a move in support of NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick's kneeling protest over social and racial injustice.

Rapinoe had also kneeled during the US anthem with her club team, the Seattle Reign of the National Women's Soccer League, and was denied another chance to do so when the Washington Spirit played the anthem before either team had taken the field for the match.

Fox Sports reported that US Soccer president Sunil Gulati declared the measure had been "unanimously approved" and any punishments for a violation of the policy would be made on a case by case basis.

More

Beach Soccer 2017 Sand Eagles won’t dread teams, says Captain

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Sikiru Olatunbosun MFM FC player wins CNN Goal of the Weekbullet
2 Chinese Super League Embarrassing turn out at opening fixturesbullet
3 Ahmed Musa Nigerian forward wants Leicester City exit after just one...bullet

Football

"It will be a difficult game. We all know the difficulty of derbies," said Chelsea's Italian head coach Antonio Conte ahead of their match against West Ham United
Antonio Conte Chelsea manager wary of Carroll on return to West Ham
Barcelona's forward Lionel Messi (L) celebrates with Barcelona's forward Neymar (R) after scoring a goal during the Spanish league football match against Celta de Vigo March 4, 2017
Messi Forward's brace makes Barcelona believe, Benzema leads Madrid
Paris Saint-Germain's forward Edinson Cavani celebrates after scoring a goal during the French L1 football match against Nancy March 4, 2017
Edinson Cavani Uruguayan footballer drags Paris Saint-Germain past Nancy, Nice down Dijon
Liverpool's midfielder Roberto Firmino (L) celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal of the English Premier League football match against Arsenal March 4, 2017
Liverpool Reds punish Wenger's gamble, Ibrahimovic in dock