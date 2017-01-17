AFCON 2017 Uganda undone by stage fright - Sredojevic

Ugandan coach has admitted that stage fright was responsible for his side's loss to Ghana at the AFCON 2017.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Uganda's Serbian coach Milutin Sredojevic reacts during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations group D football match between Ghana and Uganda in Port-Gentil on January 17, 2017 play

Uganda's Serbian coach Milutin Sredojevic reacts during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations group D football match between Ghana and Uganda in Port-Gentil on January 17, 2017

(AFP)

AFCON 2017 Andre Ayew gives Ghana narrow win over Uganda
AFCON 2017 Aubameyang promises better by hosts Gabon
AFCON 2017 Live Follow results, team news and recent happening in Gabon
AFCON 2017 Gabon vows to beat Burkina Faso on Wednesday

Uganda coach Milutin Sredojevic admitted that the occasion got to his players as they succumbed to a 1-0 defeat to Ghana in their first match back at the Africa Cup of Nations on Tuesday.

Thirty-nine years after losing to Ghana in the 1978 final, the Cranes made their comeback in the tournament in Port-Gentil but lost their Group D opener to a first-half Andre Ayew penalty.

"In 39 years we have not been there and in the first half we had an element of stage fright," admitted Serbian coach Sredojevic after defender Isaac Isinde's foul on Asamoah Gyan for the penalty proved decisive.

"We paid dearly for the mistake that is hard to explain. The experience of a great player allowed him to intercept and win the penalty that Ayew converted.

"At half-time we were fully aware that we are on the big stage. It needed man management and awakening of every player, injecting belief that we can play.

"We risked everything at the end but unfortunately it didn't come our way."

He added: "I believe our team has seen that our level of fitness acquired in preparation is enough for this competition but there are other aspects we need to correct."

Uganda face record seven-time winners Egypt in their next outing at the same stadium on Saturday.

"No matter that the giants Egypt and Mali are in front of us, we still believe and we will give 200 percent in order to go further," added the coach known as "Micho".

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Zlatan Ibrahmovic Outside pressure child's play for Swedish starbullet
2 John Mikel Obi Midfielder is now captain of new club, Tianjin TEDAbullet
3 Louis van Gaal Former Manchester United to retire for family reasonsbullet

Football

Manchester City's Ivorian midfielder Yaya Toure has snubbed offers from Chinese football clubs in order to continue playing in England
Yaya Toure Midfielder rejected huge China offers -- reports
Mali's forward Moussa Marega (L) challenges Egypt's midfielder Tarek Hamed during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations group D football match between Mali and Egypt in Port-Gentil on January 17, 2017
AFCON 2017 Egypt held on Cup of Nations return
Manchester United's midfielder Antonio Valencia (L) vies with Liverpool's midfielder Roberto Firmino during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Liverpool on January 15, 2017
Man United Valencia extends contract till 2018
Yaya Toure
Yaya Toure Manchester City midfielder turns down £430,000-a-week offer from China