Super Eagles Technical Adviser, Rohr visits Germany-based players

Rohr watched Balogun play in Mainz Bundesliga 1-1 home draw with Wolfsburg before seeing Bazee play for Hannover 96.

Leon Balogun and Gernot Rohr play Leon Balogun and Gernot Rohr (Twitter/Super Eagles)

Ahead of the friendly games against Senegal and Burkina Faso later in Match, Technical Adviser of the Super Eagles Gernot Rohr has visited Germany-based players.

For the friendly games, Rohr has two Germany-based players in his squad, FSC Mainz 05 defender Leon Balogun and Hannover 96 striker Noah Joel Sarenren Bazee.

Gernot Rohr and Noah Joel Sarenren Bazee play

Gernot Rohr and Noah Joel Sarenren Bazee

(Twitter/Super Eagles)

 

Super Eagles boss watched Balogun play in Mainz Bundesliga 1-1 home draw with Wolfsburg before seeing Bazee play for Bundesliga 2 side Hannover 96 in their 2-0 win over Karlsrucher SC on Saturday, March 4.

Regarded as one of the finest young talents in Germany at the moment, Bazee is a German player who Super Eagles coach Rohr has approached to play for Nigeria.

Super Eagles play The Super Eagles of Nigeria will play Senegal and Burkina Faso in March 23 and 27 respectively. (NFF)


Bazee is born to a Nigerian father and a German mother, making him eligible to play for the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Rohr has handed a call-up to the 20-year-old who was included in the squad for Super Eagles friendly games with Senegal and Burkina Faso.

Super Eagles Squad For March Friendly Games

Goalkeepers

Carl Ikeme (Wolverhampton Wanderers, England); Daniel Akpeyi (Chippa United, South Africa); Ikechukwu Ezenwa (FC IfeanyiUbah)

Defenders

Leon Balogun (FSV Mainz 05, Germany); William Paul Ekong (KAA Gent, Belgium); Kenneth Omeruo (Alanyaspor FC, Turkey); Uche Henry Agbo (Granada FC, Spain); Abdullahi Shehu (Anorthosis Famagusta, Cyprus); Musa Muhammed (FC Zeljeznicar, Bosnia-Herzegovina); Tyronne Ebuehi (ADO Den Haag, The Netherlands); Elderson Echiejile (Sporting Gijon, Spain); Kingsley Madu (Zulte Waregem, Belgium); Chidozie Awaziem (FC Porto, Portugal)

Midfielders

Ogenyi Onazi (Trabzonspor FC, Turkey); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Oghenekaro Etebo (CD Feirense, Portugal); John Ogu (Hapoel Be’er Sheva, Israel)

Forwards

Ahmed Musa (Leicester City, England); Kelechi Iheanacho (Manchester City, England); Moses Simon (KAA Gent, Belgium); Victor Moses (Chelsea FC, England); Alex Iwobi (Arsenal FC, England); Isaac Success (Watford FC, England); Noah Joel Bazee (Hannover 96, Germany); Victor Osimhen (Wolfsburg FC, Germany)

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

