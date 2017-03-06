Ahead of the friendly games against Senegal and Burkina Faso later in Match, Technical Adviser of the Super Eagles Gernot Rohr has visited Germany-based players.

For the friendly games, Rohr has two Germany-based players in his squad, FSC Mainz 05 defender Leon Balogun and Hannover 96 striker Noah Joel Sarenren Bazee.

Super Eagles boss watched Balogun play in Mainz Bundesliga 1-1 home draw with Wolfsburg before seeing Bazee play for Bundesliga 2 side Hannover 96 in their 2-0 win over Karlsrucher SC on Saturday, March 4.

Regarded as one of the finest young talents in Germany at the moment, Baz ee is a German player who Super Eagles coach Rohr has approached to play for Nigeria .



Bazee is born to a Nigerian father and a German mother, making him eligible to play for the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Rohr has handed a call-up to the 20-year-old who was included in the squad for Super Eagles friendly games with Senegal and Burkina Faso.

Super Eagles Squad For March Friendly Games

Goalkeepers

Carl Ikeme (Wolverhampton Wanderers, England); Daniel Akpeyi (Chippa United, South Africa); Ikechukwu Ezenwa (FC IfeanyiUbah)

Defenders

Leon Balogun (FSV Mainz 05, Germany); William Paul Ekong (KAA Gent, Belgium); Kenneth Omeruo (Alanyaspor FC, Turkey); Uche Henry Agbo (Granada FC, Spain); Abdullahi Shehu (Anorthosis Famagusta, Cyprus); Musa Muhammed (FC Zeljeznicar, Bosnia-Herzegovina); Tyronne Ebuehi (ADO Den Haag, The Netherlands); Elderson Echiejile (Sporting Gijon, Spain); Kingsley Madu (Zulte Waregem, Belgium); Chidozie Awaziem (FC Porto, Portugal)

Midfielders

Ogenyi Onazi (Trabzonspor FC, Turkey); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Oghenekaro Etebo (CD Feirense, Portugal); John Ogu (Hapoel Be’er Sheva, Israel)

Forwards

Ahmed Musa (Leicester City, England); Kelechi Iheanacho (Manchester City, England); Moses Simon (KAA Gent, Belgium); Victor Moses (Chelsea FC, England); Alex Iwobi (Arsenal FC, England); Isaac Success (Watford FC, England); Noah Joel Bazee (Hannover 96, Germany); Victor Osimhen (Wolfsburg FC, Germany)