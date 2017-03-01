CAF Elections Sports minister endorses NFF’s Pinnick backing of Ahmad

NFF boss has publicly backed Ahmad Ahmad who is also the major rival to CAF boss Issa Hayatou.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Amaju Pinnick play Amaju Pinnick (NFF)

Paul Bassey Top Nigerian football administrator blasts NFF boss for not backing Hayatou
Amaju Pinnick NFF president confirms he’s not voting for Hayatou
Zuma South African president not backing Hayatou - minister
Infantino FIFA head to meet African football bosses
World Cup Africa wants 10 World Cup places - official
NFF Body to meet sports minister, Dalung
Issa Hayatou Uproar in Nigeria over federation boss' CAF pick

The Sports Minister, Solomon Dalung has endorsed the candidate of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) president, Amaju Pinnick ahead of the forthcoming Confederation of African Football (CAF) elections in March.

NFF boss has publicly backed Ahmad Ahmad who is also the head of Madagascar’s FA and the major rival to CAF boss Issa Hayatou ahead of Thursday, March 16 elections.

Ahmad Ahmad play Ahmad Ahmad (RIJASOLO/AFP/Getty Images)

 

Pinnick’s decision to publicly backed Ahmad has however been criticised by a host of football personalities.

Top Nigerian football administrator, Paul Bassey accused Pinnick of not consulting with other Nigerian football administrators before going public with his support for Ahmad while the sports minister Dalung said it was the personal decision of the NFF boss and do not represent the position of the government and people of Nigeria.

Sports Minister Solomon Dalung play Ahmad Ahmad (Pulse)

 

In a meeting on Tuesday, February 28, Dalung, however, endorsed Pinnick’s decision urging him to use his discretion to vote for the candidate who will best serve Nigeria’s interest.

It was agreed that the interest of Nigeria should be paramount in all calculations,” the NFF said in a statement on their website.

Ahead of the CAF elections, Pinnick is also vying for a seat in CAF Football Executive Committee board to displace the incumbent and long standing member Anjorin Moucharafou who is also the head of Benin Republic Football Federation.

Dalung also endorsed the candidature of the NFF boss for a seat on the Executive Committee of CAF.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Wales FA to appeal FIFA poppy mosaic finebullet
2 UEFA Executives seek to limit leaders' termsbullet
3 Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid star adds another Bugatti to his...bullet

Football

Kelechi Iheanacho
Kelechi Iheanacho Super Eagles striker looks dapper in Manchester City DSQUARED2 suit
Brown Ideye
Brown Ideye Nigerian striker says China move was an ‘opportunity he needed’
Chisom Egbuchulam
Chisom Egbuchulam Enugu Rangers striker joins Swedish club, BK Hacken
Ogenyi Onazi
Ogenyi Onazi Nigerian midfielder rejects mega move to China