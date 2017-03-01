The Sports Minister, Solomon Dalung has endorsed the candidate of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) president, Amaju Pinnick ahead of the forthcoming Confederation of African Football (CAF) elections in March.

NFF boss has publicly backed Ahmad Ahmad who is also the head of Madagascar’s FA and the major rival to CAF boss Issa Hayatou ahead of Thursday, March 16 elections.

Pinnick’s decision to publicly backed Ahmad has however been criticised by a host of football personalities .

Top Nigerian football administrator, Paul Bassey accused Pinnick of not consulting with other Nigerian football administrators before going public with his support for Ahmad while the sports minister Dalung said it was the personal decision of the NFF boss and do not represent the position of the government and people of Nigeria.

In a meeting on Tuesday, February 28, Dalung, however, endorsed Pinnick’s decision urging him to use his discretion to vote for the candidate who will best serve Nigeria’s interest.

“It was agreed that the interest of Nigeria should be paramount in all calculations,” the NFF said in a statement on their website.

Ahead of the CAF elections, Pinnick is also vying for a seat in CAF Football Executive Committee board to displace the incumbent and long standing member Anjorin Moucharafou who is also the head of Benin Republic Football Federation.

Dalung also endorsed the candidature of the NFF boss for a seat on the Executive Committee of CAF.