Serie A Allegri braced to decide Juve future

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri left doubts hanging over his commitment to the Italian champions on Saturday by saying he could decide his future with the club later this month.

Allegri, who has won two Serie A titles in Turin and steered Juve to the Champions League final in his first season in charge, has been linked with a move to England's Premier League.

Despite expressing hopes last month of remaining with Juventus "for another 300-400 games", Allegri on Saturday appeared to backtrack on that commitment as he spoke to media a day before the champions travel to mid-table Udinese.

"Speaking about my future is of little interest. What's more interesting is for Juventus to go all the way, winning everything that's possible to win," he said.

With a seven-point lead on Roma in Serie A, a 3-1 first leg lead over Napoli in the semi-final of the Italian Cup and a 2-0 first leg win over Porto in the last 16 of the Champions League, Juventus remain in contention for the treble.

Allegri added: "When I met the (club) president last March I told him I wanted to stay. This year, once this period is over, we will meet and we will decide what to do.

"I have a contract until 2018 and I feel good here."

Allegri's future with Juventus could depend on the Turin giants' recruitment strategy for the next seasons.

Due to a series of injuries, notably in defence, Allegri's squad this term has been stretched to the extent he had to ditch his preferred 3-5-2 formation for a 4-2-3-1 which has proved surprisingly successful.

But the 47-year-old Italian, who led AC Milan to their last scudetto in 2011, firmly believes in Juve's treble chances.

"We have to enjoy this period, stay enthusiastic and be aware that we have what it takes to go all the way in all three competitions."

Reminded that no coach in recent years, including current Chelsea manager Antonio Conte, had stayed with the Turin giants for more than three seasons, Allegri said: "I like to go against the grain. The club and I are on the same wavelength on practically everything."