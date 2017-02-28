Sepp Blatter Ex-FIFA Secretary-General challenges 10 year ban

Jerome Valcke was banned last year  for his alleged involvement in a scheme to profit from World Cup ticket sales.

  • Published:
play

The former right hand man of ex-Fifa President Sepp Blatter, on Tuesday appealed against his 10 year ban from football.

Jerome Valcke, who was Secretary-General of the sport’s world governing body, was banned last year  for his alleged involvement in a scheme to profit from World Cup ticket sales.

The Frenchman, Valcke became Secretary-general at FIFA in 2007, has now asked the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to overturn the sanction.

Valcke has always maintained he has done “absolutely nothing wrong”.

He was originally suspended for 12 years and fined 100,000 Swiss francs (£70,800) by FIFA, though the length of the ban was later reduced.

As well as Valcke being implicated in the World Cup tickets scheme, Fifa’s ethics committee said: He had “acted against Fifa’s best interests and caused considerable financial damage” by taking private flights for sightseeing trips with his family at the organisation’s expense.

It was also critical of his involvement in the sale of television rights for below market value .

He said: “deliberately tried to obstruct the ongoing proceedings against him by attempting to delete or deleting several files and folders relevant to the investigation”.

Former president Blatter was also sanctioned by FIFA for ethics breaches. His attempt to overturn a six-year ban was rejected by CAS in December 2016.

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

