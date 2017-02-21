Noah Joel Sarenren Bazee The German striker Rohr wants for the Super Eagles

Bazee is born to a Nigerian father and a German mother, making him eligible to play for the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Noah Joel Sarenren Bazee play Gernot Rohr is looking to bring German born striker Noah Joel Sarenren Bazee to the Super Eagles (Christof Koepsel/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Regarded as one of the finest young talents in Germany at the moment, Noah Joel Sarenren Bazee is a German player who Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has approached to play for Nigeria.

Noah Joel Sarenren Bazee play Noah Joel Sarenren Bazee is born to a Nigerian father and a German mother (Joachim Sielski/Bongarts/Getty Image)

 

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will in 2017 continue in their quest to reach the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia and will face Cameroon in a double header in August and September for the qualifiers.

Before the clashes with Cameroon, the Super Eagles will also face South Africa in the qualifiers for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in June.

To prepare for these crucial qualifiers, two friendly games have been organised for the Super Eagles; against Senegal and Burkina Faso, both in March.

Gernot Rohr play Super Eagles boss, Gernot Rohr is looking to improve his team (PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP/Getty Images)

Rohr is still looking for the best players for his squad and has contacted Bazee, a German born striker to switch his allegiance to Nigeria.

Who is he?

Noah Joel Sarenren Bazee is a German footballer of Nigerian descent who plays as a second striker for Hannover 96 in the 2 Bundesliga (second division of professional football in Germany).

He started from the Hannover 96 youth team, playing in the Under 19 Bundesliga and the Regionalliga Nord before getting his senior debut in April 2016.

Noah-Joel Sarenren-Bazee play Noah-Joel Sarenren-Bazee in action for Hannover 96 during the DFB A Juniors Cup in December 2014 (Joachim Sielski/Bongarts/Getty Images)

 

Last season, he scored six goals in 16 appearances for Honnover 96 and has netted just once in 11 games so far this season.

Is he good enough?

At 20 years old, Bazee is still one for the future and very promising one at that.

Rohr could definitely be tapping him up so he could switch his allegiance to Nigeria to avoid losing him to Germany. 

Now as an up and coming talent, Bazee has not attracted lots of attention and this could be the best time to get him committed to Nigeria.

The German football Federation are thought to be following the progress of Sarenren-Bazee and previously invited him to their U18 squad.

Noah Joel Sarenren Bazee play Noah Joel Sarenren Bazee has reportedly been invited to the German U-18 (Stuart Franklin/Bongarts/Getty Images)

 

Playing in the 2 Bundesliga means he is currently not at the level to play for the Super Eagles.

His competition in the Super Eagles

If Bazee wants to get into the Super Eagles squad, he has to compete with the likes of Kelechi Iheanacho, Odion Ighalo and Brown Ideye.

Brown Ideye, Ogenyi Onazi Kelechi Iheanacho and John Obi Mikel play Kelechi Iheanacho has scored two goals for the Super Eagles under Gernot Rohr (NFF)

 

This is an area that of concern for Technical Adviser of the Super Eagles.

Of this three strikers, Iheanacho has been more efficient in the three games Rohr has handled for the Super Eagles.

The Manchester City striker scored in the 1-0 win over Tanzaina in September 2016 and in the 2-1 win away at Zambia in October 2016.

Iheanacho, however, couldn't’t impress in the 3-1 win over Algeria in November 2016.

Ideye has seen lots of game time under Rohr but is yet to score while Ighalo has also not found the net under the German coach.

