The Super Eagles of Nigeria will face Burkina Faso in a friendly game on Monday, March 27.

Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have been looking to arrange friendly games for the Super Eagles to prepare them for the 2018 FIFA World Cup and 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

According to the media officer of the Super Eagles Toyin Ibitoye, the Super Eagles of Nigeria will face Burkina Faso in London in March.

Before that game, a friendly against Senegal has been confirmed for Thursday, March 23.

“The two teams that the Super Eagles will play have been confirmed. Nigeria will face the Teranga Lions of Senegal on March 23rd and then meet Burkina Faso on the 27th,” Ibitoye said.

“Both games will be in London and it will provide us with a stern test as we prepare for the Africa Cup of Nations and World Cup qualifiers.”

In a recent interview, Technical Adviser of the Super Eagles Gernot Rohr revealed that he wanted two friendlies against teams that are similar to South Africa and Cameroon whom Nigeria will face for the qualifiers for AFCON 2019 and 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Rohr confirmed that the friendly against Senegal is to prepare them for the game against Cameroon while the other friendly will be to prepare them for South Africa.

Rohr revealed that Ghana might be the friendly to prepare for South Africa but Ibitoye confirmed that the deal for the friendly game against the Black Stars did not work out.

“We had a few teams in mind, but we have finally received confirmation for Senegal and Burkina Faso. The Ghana deal didn’t work, presumably because they don’t have a coach now after Avram Grant resigned,” Ibitoye added.

“But all have been settled now, Senegal and Burkina Faso will be the two teams the Eagles will face in the March FIFA window.”